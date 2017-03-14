Hopefully, whoever filmed this trick shot fail is still alive

We don't know how many times we have to say it, but trying the "Happy Gilmore" shot is NOT a smart idea. Even dumber? Standing within harm's range to film such an attempt.

Here's the latest proof, courtesy of Total Frat Move. Let's just say it's a lot trickier to make solid contact with this swing method than Adam Sandler made it look...

Yikes. We're going to assume whoever filmed this is still alive since the clip is being passed around social media, but let it serve as a warning. Be careful out there, you knuckleheads.

