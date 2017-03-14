170314-trick-shot-fail.png
Golf Fails

Hopefully, whoever filmed this trick shot fail is still alive

35 minutes ago
170314-sergio-cake-th.png
The Grind

A Canadian golf boom, kids interrupting things, and Sergio Garcia sings while going wedding cake tasting

2 hours ago
Two men play golf with a tennis ball as a snowstorm sweeps through Times Square, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Winter Rules

Barstool team takes advantage of deserted Times Square by playing golf in blizzard

3 hours ago
Golf Fails35 minutes ago

Hopefully, whoever filmed this trick shot fail is still alive

By

We don't know how many times we have to say it, but trying the "Happy Gilmore" shot is NOT a smart idea. Even dumber? Standing within harm's range to film such an attempt.

Here's the latest proof, courtesy of Total Frat Move. Let's just say it's a lot trickier to make solid contact with this swing method than Adam Sandler made it look...

Yikes. We're going to assume whoever filmed this is still alive since the clip is being passed around social media, but let it serve as a warning. Be careful out there, you knuckleheads.

WATCH: A guy hits a putter 276(!) yards & the most pathetic golf fight ever

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopTrick-shot artist Wesley Bryan proves he's also…
    The LoopNo matter how many times you watch this trick shot,…
    The LoopWatch this awesome video of a guy using his driver …