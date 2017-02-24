Honda: Palmer, Bryan co-leaders

Ryan Palmer’s five-under par 65 gave him a share of the 36-hole lead with first-round co-leader Wesley Bryan at the Honda Classic on Friday.

Bryan, a PGA Tour rookie who opened with a 64 on Thursday, came back with a three-under 67 at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Rickie Fowler, who had the lead briefly in the second round, posted a second-straight four-under par 66 and is in third place, one off the lead, while Anirban Lahiri of India shot a 68 and is in fourth place two back.

Defending champion Adam Scott shot a 69 and is tied for 17th, six off the lead.

