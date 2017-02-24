Must Reads
PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - FEBRUARY 19: Dustin Johnson lines up a putt on the second hole during the final round at the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2017 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Winner's Bag: Dustin Johnson, Genesis Open

Undercover Tour Pro: The Single Life

Golf World2 hours ago

Honda: Palmer, Bryan co-leaders

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 24: Wesley Bryan of the United States reacts on the ninth green during the second round of The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort and Spa on February 24, 2017 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 24: Wesley Bryan of the United States reacts on the ninth green during the second round of The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort and Spa on February 24, 2017 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Ryan Palmer’s five-under par 65 gave him a share of the 36-hole lead with first-round co-leader Wesley Bryan at the Honda Classic on Friday.

Bryan, a PGA Tour rookie who opened with a 64 on Thursday, came back with a three-under 67 at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Rickie Fowler, who had the lead briefly in the second round, posted a second-straight four-under par 66 and is in third place, one off the lead, while Anirban Lahiri of India shot a 68 and is in fourth place two back.

RELATED: Ryan Palmer is back to focusing on positives -- and back on PGA Tour leader boards

Defending champion Adam Scott shot a 69 and is tied for 17th, six off the lead.

