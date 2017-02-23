Honda: Gribble, Bryan tied for lead

Must Reads
Winner's Bag: Dustin Johnson, Genesis Open

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 23: Cody Gribble of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the first round of The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort and Spa on February 23, 2017 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 23: Cody Gribble of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the first round of The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort and Spa on February 23, 2017 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

PGA Tour rookies Cody Gribble and Wesley Bryan both shot six-under par 64s at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., on Thursday and share the first-round lead of the Honda Classic.

Gribble, who won the Sanderson Farms Championship in his second start as a PGA Tour member last October, and Bryan each had seven birdies and one bogey. Gribble became the first player in Honda Classic history to hit all 18 greens in regulationh, according to Golf Channel's stat guru Justin Ray

Martin Kaymer, meanwhile, opened with a five-under 65, while Rickie Fowler posted a four-under 66. Defending champion Adam Scott shot a two-under 68 and Padraig Harrington, a two-time winner of the tournament, had a two-over 72.

