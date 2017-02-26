Must Reads
Watch Man Sink 395-Foot Putt

Why President Trump's Immigration Policy Could Affect Golf's Workforce

Eight Reasons Why President Trump Shouldn't Apologize For Playing Golf

Honda: Fowler wins by four

Rickie Fowler squandered four-fifths of a five-shot lead on the front nine on Sunday, but rallied on the back and still won the Honda Classic by four.

Fowler, who was without a victory in four previous PGA Tour starts in which he held the 54-hole lead, closed this one out with a one-over par 71 at PGA National. He began the round leading by four, but had a double-bogey and two bogeys on a front nine of two-over 37 and saw his lead reduced to one. He recovered with three birdies in a four-hole stretch on the back that included his holing putts of 38 and 23 feet on the 12th and 13th holes.

The victory was the fourth of Fowler's PGA Tour career and first since he won the Deutsche Bank Championship late in 2015.

Gary Woodland, who along with Morgan Hoffman tied for second, got within one of the lead, but bogeyed his final two holes in a round of 69.

England's Tyrrell Hatton, who began the final round in second place, four back of Fowler, shot a two-over par 72 to fall into a tie for fourth.

Jhonnatan Vegas had the best round of the day, a six-under par 64 that included a hole-in-one on the 15th hole. He started in 50th place and jumped to a tie for fourth.

