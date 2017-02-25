Honda: Fowler opens 4-shot lead

Rickie Fowler opened a four-stroke lead in the Honda Classic on Saturday to move to the brink of his fourth PGA Tour victory and first since the Deutsche Bank Championship in 2015.

Fowler shot a bogey-free five-under par 65 at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and is 13-under par 197 through 54 holes.

Tyrrell Hatton of England also shot a 66 and is in second place. Martin Kaymer, Gary Woodland, Sean O'Hair, Wesley Bryan and Emaliano Grillo are tied for third, six strokes behind.

Second-round co-leaders Bryan and Ryan Palmer both stumbled in the third round. Bryan shot a two-over 72, while Palmer shot a three-over 73 and is tied for eighth.

