Must Reads
big.cup.jpg

This Product Makes Every Golfer's Wish Come True

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - FEBRUARY 19: Dustin Johnson lines up a putt on the second hole during the final round at the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2017 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Winner's Bag: Dustin Johnson, Genesis Open

undercover-tour-pro-single-life-illustration.jpg

Undercover Tour Pro: The Single Life

Golf Worldan hour ago

Honda: Fowler opens 4-shot lead

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 25: Rickie Fowler of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort and Spa on February 25, 2017 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Cliff Hawkins
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 25: Rickie Fowler of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort and Spa on February 25, 2017 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler opened a four-stroke lead in the Honda Classic on Saturday to move to the brink of his fourth PGA Tour victory and first since the Deutsche Bank Championship in 2015.

Fowler shot a bogey-free five-under par 65 at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and is 13-under par 197 through 54 holes.

Tyrrell Hatton of England also shot a 66 and is in second place. Martin Kaymer, Gary Woodland, Sean O'Hair, Wesley Bryan and Emaliano Grillo are tied for third, six strokes behind.

Second-round co-leaders Bryan and Ryan Palmer both stumbled in the third round. Bryan shot a two-over 72, while Palmer shot a three-over 73 and is tied for eighth.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Rickie Fowler Teaches You How To Skip A Ball On Water

Trending Now
Golf News & Tours

Pension points, heart attacks and Jason Bohn's new lease on life

Golf News & Tours

Feinstein: Tiger Returns To Golf Needing The Game More Than It Needs Him

Golf News & Tours

Honda: Palmer, Bryan co-leaders

The Loop

On any given Sunday: Good for the NFL, less so for the PGA Tour

The Loop

Rickie Fowler finds shorter-length driver to his liking

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf News & ToursHonda: Palmer, Bryan co-leaders
    Golf News & ToursPension points, heart attacks and Jason Bohn's …
    The LoopOn any given Sunday: Good for the NFL, less so for …