Trending
Here' Holly

Holly Sonders is back this week! Let's celebrate with our favorite photos

By
23 minutes ago

One of golf's most recognizable personalities is back on TV: Holly Sonders will be broadcasting the U.S. Open for Fox this week from Erin Hills.

The former Golf Channel broadcaster has already spent some time with us on Facebook, but in honor of her return to the booth, let's revisit some of our favorite photos of her from over the years.

Holly was on our cover back in 2013, and needless to say, it created plenty of buzz compared to most of our other covers.

A former collegiate golfer at Michigan State, Sonders in 2013 said she'd be a 3- or 4-handicap playing from the right set of tees. She doesn't play as much these days, but her swing is still worth studying.

And she'd probably clean up against us on the greens.

Getty Images
Todd Warshaw

Holly's appearance in our fitness issue came with a reason. (We know we can't hold a similar position.)

There's a reason her husband Eric Kuselias is smiling (because he, too, loves the Dodgers?).

Two years ago, we caught up with Holly before her Fox debut.

And she even gave us more fitness tips.

We're also impressed by her ability to hit great chip shots in front of thousands of fans (as she did before a Tampa Bay Rays game).

Here's Holly hanging with the Aflac duck.

And with the future president:

Loading

View on Instagram

It's good to have Holly back in the mix.

Loading

View on Instagram

WATCH MORE U.S. OPEN VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Here' Holly

Holly Sonders is back this week! Let's celebrate with our favorite photos

23 minutes ago
Sick Burns

Lonzo Ball roasts his obnoxious dad in funny Father's Day commercial

2 hours ago
Weird Coincidences

U.S. Open 2017: These freaky Rory McIlroy-Jordan Spieth stats will blow your mind

2 hours ago
Drinks With Dad

6 bottles to buy dad for Father's Day

3 hours ago
PDA

Paul Casey's phone case features a saucy photo of his famous fiancee

4 hours ago
Math

U.S. Open 2017: How wide are these ridiculously wide fairways at Erin Hills? Let's put in...

14 hours ago
Belt-game Supreme

This PGA Tour pro will wear a glorious Taco Bell belt at the U.S. Open

16 hours ago
Golf Shoe of the Week

These are the most patriotic golf shoes we've ever seen

18 hours ago
U.S. Open

Andrew "Beef" Johnston shows the best way to play Erin Hills' bunkers it's...

a day ago
U.S. Open Gifts

Our 12 favorite U.S. Open merchandise items

a day ago
U.S. Open

Erin Hills rough recalls memory of U.S. Open legend ‘whose blows lifted a trout high into the...

a day ago
The Grind

Paulina Gretzky has a baby, Bubba Watson makes an NBA Finals cameo, and the lamest viral video...

June 13, 2017
The Struggle Is Real

Watch Kevin Durant struggle with celebratory beers in more ways than one

June 13, 2017
Fails

The Cincinnati Reds had an infield error for the ages last night

June 13, 2017
U.S. Open

U.S. Open 2017: A beer- and cheese-lover's guide to Wisconsin

June 13, 2017
U.S. Open Style

Jordan Spieth's understated U.S. Open style

June 13, 2017
U.S. Open

An ode to the long, diverse and underappreciated career of Joe Buck

June 13, 2017
U.S. Open

A glorious, gluttonous trip to Erin Hills' meat-centric concession stand

June 12, 2017
Related
The Loop9 reasons to be optimistic that FOX's U.S. Open…
The LoopWhat's Holly Sonders doing on the TV show "…
The LoopDustin and Paulina's major PDA, the USGA's …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection