One of golf's most recognizable personalities is back on TV: Holly Sonders will be broadcasting the U.S. Open for Fox this week from Erin Hills.

The former Golf Channel broadcaster has already spent some time with us on Facebook, but in honor of her return to the booth, let's revisit some of our favorite photos of her from over the years.

Holly was on our cover back in 2013, and needless to say, it created plenty of buzz compared to most of our other covers.

A former collegiate golfer at Michigan State, Sonders in 2013 said she'd be a 3- or 4-handicap playing from the right set of tees. She doesn't play as much these days, but her swing is still worth studying.

And she'd probably clean up against us on the greens.

Pinterest Getty Images

Pinterest Todd Warshaw

Holly's appearance in our fitness issue came with a reason. (We know we can't hold a similar position.)

There's a reason her husband Eric Kuselias is smiling (because he, too, loves the Dodgers?).

Two years ago, we caught up with Holly before her Fox debut.

And she even gave us more fitness tips.

We're also impressed by her ability to hit great chip shots in front of thousands of fans (as she did before a Tampa Bay Rays game).

Here's Holly hanging with the Aflac duck.

And with the future president:

Loading View on Instagram

It's good to have Holly back in the mix.

Loading View on Instagram

WATCH MORE U.S. OPEN VIDEOS