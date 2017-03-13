Here's who qualified for the WGC-Dell Match Play -- and who needs help getting in

Selections for the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship were revealed on Sunday, but that wasn't the only bracket affected by what happened over the weekend. The Valspar Championship represented the last chance golfers had to play their way into next week's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play -- and there was plenty of movement on the bubble.

The latest edition of the Official World Golf Ranking was released Sunday night and those in the top 64 automatically earned a spot in the field at Austin Country Club. However, if you're just outside the cutoff, that doesn't necessarily mean you're out.

Valspar Championship winner Adam Hadwin (who vaulted from No. 98 to No. 51) is getting married on the Friday of the tournament so he's skipping the event (Smart call, Adam). So too are Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott and Justin Rose, who have all decided playing in the Shell Houston Open is better practice for next month's Masters. Players have until Friday at 5 p.m. EDT to commit to the field; those who don't commit are then replaced with No. 65 on the the World Ranking, then No. 66, No. 67, etc., until there are 64 players in the field.

That means if you're in (at least) the top 68 you will have the opportunity to play in this lucrative event (A $9.75 million purse with no cut). So who is in and who is out? Let's take a look at the current ranking:

1 Dustin Johnson

2 Jason Day

3 Rory McIlroy

4 Hideki Matsuyama

5 Henrik Stenson

6 Jordan Spieth

7 Justin Thomas

8 Adam Scott

9 Rickie Fowler

10 Sergio Garcia

11 Alex Noren

12 Patrick Reed

13 Justin Rose

14 Danny Willett

15 Paul Casey

16 Tyrrell Hatton

17 Bubba Watson

18 Phil Mickelson

19 Branden Grace

20 Matt Kuchar

21 Russell Knox

22 Jimmy Walker

23 Brooks Koepka

24 Brandt Snedeker

25 Rafa Cabrera Bello

26 Jon Rahm

27 Charl Schwartzel

28 Louis Oosthuizen

29 Thomas Pieters

30 Matthew Fitzpatrick

31 J.B. Holmes

32 Emiliano Grillo

33 Francesco Molinari

34 Gary Woodland

35 Tommy Fleetwood

36 Ryan Moore

37 Daniel Berger

38 Bernd Wiesberger

39 Yuta Ikeda

40 Kevin Chappell

41 Scott Piercy

42 Zach Johnson

43 Bill Haas

44 Martin Kaymer

45 Jeunghun Wang

46 Kevin Kisner

47 Kevin Na

48 Byeong Hun An

49 Lee Westwood

50 Jim Furyk

51 Adam Hadwin

52 William McGirt

53 Brendan Steele

54 Ross Fisher

55 Chris Wood

56 Andy Sullivan

57 Shane Lowry

58 Hideto Tanihara

59 Jhonattan Vegas

60 Webb Simpson

61 Thongchai Jaidee

62 Marc Leishman

63 Charles Howell III

64 Soren Kjeldsen

65 Jason Dufner

66 K.T. Kim

67 Joost Luiten

68 Pat Perez

As you can see, Pat Perez is No. 68 after falling one spot from last week. Joost Luiten dropped from No. 64 to No. 67, but he gets in thanks to the WDs. And K.T. Kim (No. 66) and Jason Dufner (No. 65) can both breathe easier now. Dufner's T-11 at Innisbrook brought him up from No. 70.

Tony Finau shot a clutch 64 on Sunday to finish solo fifth at the Valspar, but it might not be enough. Finau jumped up seven spots, but he still sits at No. 70. He'll need two more players to pull out to get in. Needing one more player to WD is 69th-ranked Si Woo Kim, who fell from No. 63 after withdrawing following a first-round 81 at Innisbrook.

Charley Hoffman will need even more help after missing the cut in Tampa and dropping to No. 71. And it doesn't look like Wesley Bryan, one of the surprises of the young season, will get into the Match Play field, either. Bryan, the former trick-shot artist who has gone T-4, T-4, T-7 in his past three starts during his rookie season, only moved up to No. 72.

Jim Herman, No. 76, also appears like he won't head to Austin even though he finished T-3 at the Valspar. And neither will runner-up Patrick Cantlay, despite making the week's biggest jump from No. 1,419 to No. 239. Cantley did earn his PGA Tour card, though, which means there will be plenty more opportunities for him to qualify for the next World Golf Championship -- the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational -- in August.

