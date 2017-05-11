Here's the memo that throws Steve Harvey onto the list of terrible bosses

At some point in our lives, we’ve all worked for a boss that has left plenty to be desired. Usually when a friend tells a story about an unruly boss, it's just a faceless name. That wasn’t the case when television personality and standup comedian Steve Harvey had a letter he wrote to his staff detailing how he is to be addressed (or not) went viral.

When it comes to celebrities, it’s hard to really know what their true personalities are. That being the case, I didn’t see this coming out of Harvey, who has always embraced an “everyman” persona.

Apparently not. Look, I’m all for giving someone who spends every waking moment of their life in the limelight some space, but that doesn’t mean you need to completely isolate yourself from staff members that work every bit as hard -- for far less financial reward – altogether.

If a third ‘Horrible Bosses’ movie is in the works, this might be the role Harvey was born to play.

