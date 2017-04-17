Here's the Jason Dufner club drop that people were upset about at the RBC Heritage

We love Jason Dufner being back in contention. The 2013 PGA champion became one of golf fans' biggest favorites at the height of his play, and his personality is still a draw for some on the PGA Tour. Everybody loves The Duf.

Though he couldn't turn the 54-hole lead into a return trip to the winner's circle at the RBC Heritage last weekend, we got more Dufner exposure in the final round than we have recently. So that's a good thing.

This club drop, however, seemed to be not a great thing in the majority of golf viewers' minds. The majority opinion on social media ruled against Dufner -- not seeing any humor in making his caddie pick up his putter after a costly bogey on a par 5 at Harbour Town.

We don't think that's a good look for the game, but maybe we gave Dufner the benefit of the doubt, knowing his dry sense of humor.

Here's the clip of the video:

Kevin Baile has caddied for most of Dufner's career, though the two had a break-up in 2016 -- with Dufner hiring Josh Cassell before the 2016 Masters. So it's unclear whether there was an argument between Baile and Dufner on Sunday, or Dufner was just frustrated with himself for missing some short putts with a chance to win his fifth PGA Tour event.

Either way, golf fans didn't like it -- but we did enjoy having Dufner back in contention nonetheless.

