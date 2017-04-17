Taco Bell
News & Tours

Wesley Bryan celebrated Hilton Head win with victory lap at Taco Bell

42 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC - APRIL 16: Jason Dufner reacts to a shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the 2017 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2017 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
The Duf is Back

Here's the Jason Dufner club drop that people were upset about at the RBC Heritage

2 hours ago
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA - APRIL 02: Lydia Ko of New Zealand plays her second shot on the first hole during the final round of the 2017 ANA Inspiration held on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at the Mission Hills Country Club on April 2, 2017 in Rancho Mirage, California. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Dew Sweeper

Ko fires another caddie, Bryan's breakthrough and Poulter living on the edge: Dew Sweeper for April 17

4 hours ago
The Duf is Back2 hours ago

Here's the Jason Dufner club drop that people were upset about at the RBC Heritage

By

We love Jason Dufner being back in contention. The 2013 PGA champion became one of golf fans' biggest favorites at the height of his play, and his personality is still a draw for some on the PGA Tour. Everybody loves The Duf.

Though he couldn't turn the 54-hole lead into a return trip to the winner's circle at the RBC Heritage last weekend, we got more Dufner exposure in the final round than we have recently. So that's a good thing.

This club drop, however, seemed to be not a great thing in the majority of golf viewers' minds. The majority opinion on social media ruled against Dufner -- not seeing any humor in making his caddie pick up his putter after a costly bogey on a par 5 at Harbour Town.

We don't think that's a good look for the game, but maybe we gave Dufner the benefit of the doubt, knowing his dry sense of humor.

Here's the clip of the video:

Kevin Baile has caddied for most of Dufner's career, though the two had a break-up in 2016 -- with Dufner hiring Josh Cassell before the 2016 Masters. So it's unclear whether there was an argument between Baile and Dufner on Sunday, or Dufner was just frustrated with himself for missing some short putts with a chance to win his fifth PGA Tour event.

RELATED: The PGA champ on love, loyalty, ghosts and bad bounces—and why he's looking forward to his high school reunion

Either way, golf fans didn't like it -- but we did enjoy having Dufner back in contention nonetheless.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopThe unbelievable way Vijay Singh found out that dee…
    The LoopJason Dufner's pants on Saturday at the U.S. Op…
    The LoopQuick impressions: What Masters practice rounds sou…