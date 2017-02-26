170226-dj-paulina-boy.jpg
PGA Tour

Here's Ryan Brehm getting a brutally bad break in The Bear Trap

By

Anyone watching any of the Honda Classic this week knows about "The Bear Trap." Holes 15-17 at PGA National make up one of the toughest stretches on the PGA Tour -- and that's without factoring in potential bad breaks.

But on Saturday, PGA Tour rookie Ryan Brehm fell victim to one of the worst bounces we've seen anywhere on the par-3 15th. Hatton played what he thought was a safe shot towards the back-left greenside bunker. But it turned disastrous when his golf ball landed on a sprinkler head and took a huge hop into the pond behind the green. Check it out:

Brehm wound up making a double bogey on the hole (he was coming off a triple bogey on No. 14) and shot 79. All things considered, we have to say he handled the situation pretty well.

RELATED: Watch Jhonattan Vegas ace PGA National's 15th hole

