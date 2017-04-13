170413-oleary-hagestad-th.jpg
Wannabe Golf Analysts

Watch Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary beg Masters amateur star Stewart Hagestad to turn pro

36 minutes ago
170413-justin-rose-th.png
Tour Life

Here's Justin Rose crushing a drive off a floating dock in a tropical paradise

an hour ago
ERIN, WI - JULY 01: General view of the front entrance to the Irish Pub at Erin Hills Golf Course on July 1, 2016 in Erin, Wisconsin. The course is set to host the 2017 US Open. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
U.S. Open

2017 U.S. Open to air 45 hours of live coverage from Erin Hills

an hour ago
Tour Lifean hour ago

Here's Justin Rose crushing a drive off a floating dock in a tropical paradise

By

We can only imagine what it's like to lose the Masters in a playoff, but Justin Rose sure seems to be handling it well. There was the classy display of sportsmanship all Sunday, a funny photo with Niall Horan on Monday, and now, this video of Rose crushing a drive off a floating dock in a tropical paradise.

Loading

View on Instagram

Looks like fun. And great hashtag!

Of course, Rose's #SBJR17 is a play on #SB2K17, an ongoing brocation that includes two guys, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler, who were also disappointed with how the final round of the Masters turned out. But while that younger crew is living it up in Baker's Bay with spirited matches and matching tank tops, Rose appears content to have a spring break to himself.

Enjoy it, Justin.

RELATED: Watch John Daly crush a golf ball off a beer can

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopJordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler & Co. kick off SB2…
    The LoopGolf Digest Podcast: Discussing Sergio Garcia's…
    The LoopMasters 2017: Here's what we hope Jim Nantz say…