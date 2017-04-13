Here's Justin Rose crushing a drive off a floating dock in a tropical paradise

We can only imagine what it's like to lose the Masters in a playoff, but Justin Rose sure seems to be handling it well. There was the classy display of sportsmanship all Sunday, a funny photo with Niall Horan on Monday, and now, this video of Rose crushing a drive off a floating dock in a tropical paradise.

Looks like fun. And great hashtag!

Of course, Rose's #SBJR17 is a play on #SB2K17, an ongoing brocation that includes two guys, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler, who were also disappointed with how the final round of the Masters turned out. But while that younger crew is living it up in Baker's Bay with spirited matches and matching tank tops, Rose appears content to have a spring break to himself.

Enjoy it, Justin.

