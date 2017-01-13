Here's Jordan Spieth and Smylie Kaufman going fishing in a kayak after their rounds

Justin Thomas stole the spotlight in the opening round of the Sony Open by becoming the youngest player to shoot 59 in PGA Tour history. But a couple of his buddies, Jordan Spieth and Smylie Kaufman, might have even had a better time at Waialae Country Club on Thursday. Let's call it an #SB2K17 preview.

It began with Spieth and Kaufman, who had finished their first rounds with scores of 65 and 69, respectively, doing a shirtless interview in which they discussed Kaufman's fishing skills. Or lack thereof.

Kaufman also shared that he wears a black glove when he fishes because he doesn't like touching fish. You really learn something everyday. We then saw him in action, struggling to cast his line -- despite the help of Spieth:

After some practice, just about 100 yards from the course, the two paddled off into the water. Our bet is Thomas would have joined them if he didn't have to do so much media following his historic round. Darn media.

And then. . . their kayak capsized:

When in Hawaii, right? These guys are have it good.

