170112-spieth-kaufman-kayak-th.png
PGA Tour Shenanigans

Here's Jordan Spieth and Smylie Kaufman going fishing in a kayak after their rounds

an hour ago
HONOLULU, HI - JANUARY 12: Justin Thomas of the United States celebrates after scoring a 59 during the first round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2017 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Golf World

Justin Thomas' encore: He shoots 59 in the first round of Sony Open in Hawaii

3 hours ago
170112-justin-thomas-th.jpg
PGA Tour Highlights

Watch Justin Thomas eagle his final hole to shoot 59 at the Sony Open

6 hours ago
PGA Tour Shenanigansan hour ago

Here's Jordan Spieth and Smylie Kaufman going fishing in a kayak after their rounds

Justin Thomas stole the spotlight in the opening round of the Sony Open by becoming the youngest player to shoot 59 in PGA Tour history. But a couple of his buddies, Jordan Spieth and Smylie Kaufman, might have even had a better time at Waialae Country Club on Thursday. Let's call it an #SB2K17 preview.

It began with Spieth and Kaufman, who had finished their first rounds with scores of 65 and 69, respectively, doing a shirtless interview in which they discussed Kaufman's fishing skills. Or lack thereof.

Kaufman also shared that he wears a black glove when he fishes because he doesn't like touching fish. You really learn something everyday. We then saw him in action, struggling to cast his line -- despite the help of Spieth:

After some practice, just about 100 yards from the course, the two paddled off into the water. Our bet is Thomas would have joined them if he didn't have to do so much media following his historic round. Darn media.

And then. . . their kayak capsized:

When in Hawaii, right? These guys are have it good.

RELATED: The "Winter Meetings" might have been a better time than #SB2K16

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopThe SB2K16 crew reunites in Baker's Bay for the…
    The LoopJordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler are having an aweso…
    The LoopAndrew "Beef" Johnston wants an invite to…