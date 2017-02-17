LA QUINTA, CA - JANUARY 19: Jerry Kelly plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the CareerBuilder Challenge in Partnership with The Clinton Foundation at La Quinta Country Club on January 19, 2017 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
Predictable

Here's Jerry Kelly starting his PGA Tour Champions debut in the most fitting way possible

an hour ago
TDF_3190 copy.jpg
FYI

There's a reason you saw all of Nike's golfers in only black Thursday at Riviera

2 hours ago
170217-muirfield.jpg
Weird Golf News

Bookmaker Paddy Power pulls prank on "dinosaurs" running Muirfield Golf Club

4 hours ago
Predictablean hour ago

Here's Jerry Kelly starting his PGA Tour Champions debut in the most fitting way possible

By
LA QUINTA, CA - JANUARY 19: Jerry Kelly plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the CareerBuilder Challenge in Partnership with The Clinton Foundation at La Quinta Country Club on January 19, 2017 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
Jeff Gross
LA QUINTA, CA - JANUARY 19: Jerry Kelly plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the CareerBuilder Challenge in Partnership with The Clinton Foundation at La Quinta Country Club on January 19, 2017 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

You know how sportsbooks usually offer a bet on whether Tiger Woods will hit the fairway (you should always bet no, by the way) with his opening drive of a tournament? Well, they don't do that with Jerry Kelly.

OK, so that's because the three-time PGA Tour winner doesn't draw quite the betting interest as the 14-time major champ, but there also wouldn't be much of a point. In recent years, Kelly has been arguably the tour's most accurate player off the tee, finishing in the top three in driving accuracy in four of the past six full seasons, including leading the way in 2012 and 2013.

And now, the precise Wisconsinite has graduated to the forgiving fairways of the PGA Tour Champions. So it came as no surprise that Kelly split the fairway with the first tee shot of his senior tour career on Friday at the Chubb Classic in Naples. Check it out as his golf ball nearly lands on a yardage plate in the dead center of the fairway:

Although Kelly celebrated his 50th birthday on Nov. 23, his debut on the senior circuit couldn't have come at a better time having missed the cut in his first three PGA Tour events of 2017. Kelly did finish 2016 on a high note, though, teaming up with Steve Stricker to finish runner-up at the Franklin Templeton Shootout in December.

Speaking of Stricker, the 2017 Presidents Captain will be PGA Tour Champions eligible when he turns 50 next week. In other words, watch out, seniors. Another straight-shooter is coming your way.

RELATED: Tiger is already calling Stricker with Presidents Cup ideas

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopSteve Stricker says Tiger Woods is already calling …
    The LoopSteve Stricker gets so excited about reaching a par…
    The LoopWhy Wilson plans on going through a lot of golf bal…