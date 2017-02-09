170209-phil-mickelson-th.png
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson's holed bunker shot sparks hot start at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

21 minutes ago
170209-marcus-fraser2.png
Bad Breaks

Watch Marcus Fraser get one of the loudest bad breaks you'll ever see on a golf course

2 hours ago
old-white-tpc-greenbrier-course-damage-17th-hole-flooding-2016.jpg
News & Tours

Greenbrier courses set to reopen after devastating 2016 West Virginia floods

2 hours ago
Auctions3 hours ago

Here's how you can play golf with Bill Murray

Bill-Murray-2015.jpg
US PGA TOUR

"Who would be in your dream foursome?" It's a question all golfers have contemplated. And perhaps no person is featured as much in response as Bill Murray. Luckily for you, that dream could become a reality.

Once again, Charitybuzz.com is auctioning the chance to tee it up with the Chicago funnyman for his foundation. On the group's site, you can place your bid to play with Murray at Daniel Island Club in Charleston, South Carolina. Also attached to the package is lunch with Murray, where you can pepper him with questions like, "Did you throw your putting match against President Obama?" and "How the hell has your son not seen Caddyshack?"

Murray's charity, run by Bill and his brothers, raises funds for "medical services, educational programs, lifesaving equipment, and fundraising opportunities to better the lives in communities across the country.” The current bid leader is $43,500; the auction ends on Wednesday, February 22.

