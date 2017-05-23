Here's how to score free Taco Bell during the NBA Finals

Drop the Chalupa

Do you like tacos? Do you wake up in the deep hours of the night craving seasoned meat, melted cheese and a bunch of other less important things wrapped in a warm tortilla and served in village-appropriate quantities? Of course you do. You're human and humans love tacos. It's science. Just ask Chuck Darwin, Taco Bell and the NBA, who have teamed up for their second annual "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion, set to bless America with a bountiful harvest of gratis tacos each time the away team takes a game in the NBA Finals.

Here's how it works: When the Cavs (just be happy you get any tacos at all, Celtics fans,) and the Warriors meet next week, make sure to keep track of home and away—Warriors, Warriors, Cavs, Cavs, Warriors, Cavs, Warriors—and who wins. If the away team steals a game, it will trigger a"Redemption Day", which Taco Bell breaks down below (games 1-3 on left, 4-7 on right):

All you have to do is smoke a bowl, walk through the drive-thru between 2pm and 6pm, get rudely redirected around to the front door, and claim your $1.69 piece of handout heaven. It's that easy (people who go to Taco Bell don't do things the hard way) and I think we can all agree: Easy tacos are the best kind of tacos.

Read the fine print here.

