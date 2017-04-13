170413-oleary-hagestad-th.jpg
Wannabe Golf Analysts

Watch Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary beg Masters amateur star Stewart Hagestad to turn pro

36 minutes ago
170413-justin-rose-th.png
Tour Life

Here's Justin Rose crushing a drive off a floating dock in a tropical paradise

an hour ago
ERIN, WI - JULY 01: General view of the front entrance to the Irish Pub at Erin Hills Golf Course on July 1, 2016 in Erin, Wisconsin. The course is set to host the 2017 US Open. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
U.S. Open

2017 U.S. Open to air 45 hours of live coverage from Erin Hills

an hour ago
Media3 hours ago

Here's how many golf shots CBS showed during Sunday's Masters telecast (Hint: It was a LOT)

By
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Sergio Garcia (R) of Spain watches his tee shot on the 12th tee as Justin Rose (L) of England looks on during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
David Cannon
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Sergio Garcia (R) of Spain watches his tee shot on the 12th tee as Justin Rose (L) of England looks on during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Masters TV ratings were down significantly this year, but CBS drew rave reviews for its coverage of the year's first major. And the reason for that has nothing to do with Jim Nantz's silky smooth voice. Well, maybe it has a little to do with that, but more likely, it's because the network showed more golf shots.

According to classictvsports.com, CBS showed 1.41 shots per minute. That number might not sound like a lot, but it is compared to another major championships.

Classictvsports.com has been tracking this since the beginning of 2014 and the 1.41 figure is the highest in that time period. The next highest came at last year's Masters when CBS showed 1.33 shots per minute. The next highest for any other major since 2014 was the 1.23 shots per minute showed by ESPN during its final year of broadcasting the British Open in 2015.

RELATED: How Sergio Garcia's fiancee helped him win the Masters

And since the Masters has fewer commercial breaks than any other golf tournament, that high shots per minute added up to a high number of overall shots shown -- 430, in fact, from 2:00 PM on Sunday to 7:05 when the final putt in regulation was holed. (Classic TV Sports didn't count playoff shots to make the comparison more fair.)

The website also tracks how many shots of each individual player that networks show. Not surprisingly, viewers saw all but two of winner Sergio Garcia's shots (CBS opted not to show two of Garcia's tap-ins). Garcia's playing partner, Justin Rose, had 66 of his 69 shots shown.

And what was probably done to appease Augusta National's love of the amateur story, CBS showed 10 shots of low-am finisher Stewart Hagestad (T-36) and seven shots of Curtis Luck (T-46). On the flip side, Kevin Chappell (T-7) was the highest finisher who was never shown on Sunday when CBS aired shots from 27 different golfers.

Don't feel too bad, Kevin. Masters legend Jeff Knox wasn't shown either.

RELATED: 17 things you need to know about Sergio Garcia

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopMasters 2017: Here's what we hope Jim Nantz say…
    The LoopHow does Sergio Garcia's Masters rally stack up…
    The LoopHere's Justin Rose crushing a drive off a float…