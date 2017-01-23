Here's a list of Tiger Woods prop bets for his return to Torrey Pines

No golfer draws interest quite like Tiger Woods. And no golfer draws anywhere near the gambling curiosity.

Woods will make his first official PGA Tour start in 17 months at this week's Farmers Insurance Open, and not surprisingly, there are a slew of bets you can make on the 14-time major champ. For starters, Woods is listed at 30-to-1 odds to win the event, according to most sports books. On one hand, that doesn't sound bad for someone who has had so much success -- eight wins, including the 2008 U.S. Open -- at Torrey Pines. On the other, that's pretty low for someone who has faced as little competition as he has in the past year and a half.

Not feeling a Woods-to-win wager? Here are a bunch of Tiger prop bets from BookMaker.eu:

Will Tiger Woods make the cut at the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open?

Yes -115 No -115

Will Tiger Woods withdraw during the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open?

Yes +300 No -400

Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 5 at the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open?

Yes +450 No -700

Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 10 at the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open?

Yes +350 No -500

How many birdies will Tiger Woods record during the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open?

OVER 6.5 (-110) UNDER 6.5 (-120)

How many bogeys or worse will Tiger Woods record during the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open?

OVER 8.5 (-115) UNDER 8.5 (-115)

Tiger Woods highest score on any hole during 2017 Farmers Insurance Open

OVER 6.5 (+100) UNDER 6.5 (-130)

Tiger Woods lowest 18-hole round score on North Course during 2017 Farmers Insurance Open

OVER 70.5 (-115) UNDER 70.5 (-115)

Tiger Woods lowest 18-hole round score on South Course during 2017 Farmers Insurance Open

OVER 70.5 (-140) UNDER 70.5 (+110)

Tiger Woods finishing position at 2017 Farmers Insurance Open

1st (+3000) 2nd-10th (+1500) 11th-19th (+900) 20th-30th (+550) 31st-40th (+400) 41st-50th (+350) 51st or worse (-120)

That total birdies line looks pretty low, especially considering Woods made the most birdies in the field at his Hero World Challenge event in December. Of course, he also made the most double bogeys that week.

And the 70.5 over/under on Torrey Pines' easier North Course seems pretty reasonable (All golfers in the field play one round on each course before the cut is made). Then again, the unusually nasty weather in the area means players are in store from some extra juicy rough on both courses this week.

Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, meanwhile, is a little more bullish on Tiger making the cut at Torrey Pines. The site lists him sticking around the weekend at -175 and him missing the cut at +155. And they offer a Woods Top-20 bet (+240 yes, -280 no). You can also bet Woods (+105) as an underdog straight up against Phil Mickelson (-125).

Both sites list Jason Day and Dustin Johnson as the tournament's two favorites (8/1 on BookMaker, 9/1 on Westgate), with Hideki Matsuyama third at 11/1 and 12/1, respectively.

But Woods, especially with all those prop bets, is sure to draw the most gambling action. Now that's something we wish we could wager on.

