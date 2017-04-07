170407-billy-walters.png
News

Las Vegas gambler Billy Walters found guilty in insider-trading case involving Phil Mickelson

an hour ago
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 06: Rickie Fowler of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the first round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
The Masters

Watch Rickie Fowler eagle No. 2 to vault up Masters leader board

2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2017-04-07 at 1.47.40 PM.png
Video

Here's a couple getting engaged on the 12th tee at Augusta National (because the 12th green would have been really tough)

2 hours ago
Video2 hours ago

Here's a couple getting engaged on the 12th tee at Augusta National (because the 12th green would have been really tough)

By

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- How will you remember the 2017 Masters? We know Dustin Johnson will remember it as the tournament he couldn't play because he fell down some stairs the day before. We figure the guy who wins the green jacket will remember it for etching his name in Masters lore.

And we suspect that Benji Thompson and Regan Askin will remember it for their engagement on the 12th tee, which likely puts every other golf-themed engagement in history to shame (well, almost every other one). Here's the video that Regan shared of the special moment, which you can see was met with great approval from the onlooking crowd.

Loading

View on Instagram

We've reached out to the happy couple for more details, but in the meantime, we're happy to see that Kevin Kisner, who hails from nearby Aiken, S.C., was complicit in the arrangement. Thompson, from North Augusta, S.C., is a successful caddie on the LPGA Tour, and was on the bag for Lexi Thompson (no relation), until last year.

Loading

View on Instagram

Before this week, Thompson's golf highlight was winning the ANA Inspiration with Lexi in 2014. Now you wonder if that moment has competition.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopWhere does Dustin Johnson's stair slip rank amo…
    The LoopGolf Digest Podcast: Masters 2017! Dustin Johnson, …
    The LoopThese are the five groupings to watch the first two…