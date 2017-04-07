Here's a couple getting engaged on the 12th tee at Augusta National (because the 12th green would have been really tough)

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- How will you remember the 2017 Masters? We know Dustin Johnson will remember it as the tournament he couldn't play because he fell down some stairs the day before. We figure the guy who wins the green jacket will remember it for etching his name in Masters lore.

And we suspect that Benji Thompson and Regan Askin will remember it for their engagement on the 12th tee, which likely puts every other golf-themed engagement in history to shame (well, almost every other one). Here's the video that Regan shared of the special moment, which you can see was met with great approval from the onlooking crowd.

Loading View on Instagram

We've reached out to the happy couple for more details, but in the meantime, we're happy to see that Kevin Kisner, who hails from nearby Aiken, S.C., was complicit in the arrangement. Thompson, from North Augusta, S.C., is a successful caddie on the LPGA Tour, and was on the bag for Lexi Thompson (no relation), until last year.

Loading View on Instagram

Before this week, Thompson's golf highlight was winning the ANA Inspiration with Lexi in 2014. Now you wonder if that moment has competition.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS