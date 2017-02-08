Here's 81-year-old Gary Player putting you to shame on a treadmill

When we compiled a Groundhog Day's golf list, one of the featured items was "Gary Player reminding you about physical fitness." The Black Knight is a champion for exercise, devoting much of his life to spreading its virtues. And as many golf fans can attest, Player practices what he preaches, sticking with a strict workout regimen to this day.

But just in case a few skeptics remain, Player showed that, even at age 81, he's more in shape than you'll ever be:

Dude is burning rubber.

I know this is intended to inspire, but given I'm composing this while eating a burrito, it's had the opposite effect. That said, never stop being you, Gary.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS