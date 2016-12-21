Must Reads
Driver Instructiona day ago

Henrik Stenson’s Reoccurring Driver Swing Thought

Henrik Stenson is an interesting study, especially when it comes to the driver. For years, Stenson had the driver yips. Obviously, the British Open champ has gotten over those issues. There are a lot of things that he worked on with coach Pete Cowen to get confident with the driver. But there’s one thought that he brought up several times when he spoke to us the summer before he won the British. He described the thought he has throughout the swing as, “The sensation is that I’m holding onto the ground.”

He thinks that when he sets up, throughout his takeaway, and he maintains that strong, solid feeling in the crucial moment right before impact.

So what exactly is this sensation, and how can you make it a part of your swing?

Think about your setup -- do you ever consider your feet once you’ve set up? You want to feel your feet in contact with the ground. This in turn is going to help you engage your legs, and make them a strong, active part of the swing. If you keep Stenson’s feeling of 'holding onto the ground,' you’re going to have a solid base to swing off of. If you have a solid base, you’re going to be in control throughout your swing and able to put consistent swings on the ball. Engaging the big leg muscles is also going to give you a lot more power.

You will, however, likely not win the British Open. Sorry.

