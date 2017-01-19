170119-mansion.jpg
Real Estate

Where are all the golf amenities in this $250 MILLION mansion?!

33 minutes ago
els-scott-garcia.png
News & Tours

Watch Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott and Ernie Els scare the hell out of visitor at Madame Tussauds

an hour ago
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 19: Henrik Stenson of Sweden celebrates a birdie putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 19, 2017 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
Golf World

Henrik Stenson says, "Lack of sleep, lack of practice" the key to his season-opening 64

2 hours ago
Golf World2 hours ago

Henrik Stenson says, "Lack of sleep, lack of practice" the key to his season-opening 64

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 19: Henrik Stenson of Sweden celebrates a birdie putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 19, 2017 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
Getty Images
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 19: Henrik Stenson of Sweden celebrates a birdie putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 19, 2017 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Coming off a career year in which he captured his first major championship and claimed a silver medal at the Olympics, Henrik Stenson has no reason to change his approach to golf tournaments. A superb opening round to 2017 that surprised even him, though, might have him re-think things a little.

Stenson shot a bogey-free eight-under 64 Thursday in the first round of the European Tour's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. When he was asked to explain his strong start, Stenson deadpanned, "It must be the lack of practice that does it. Lack of sleep, lack of practice."

Funny, that's the approach most weekend hackers take. And we definitely don't get the same results.

RELATED: Watch Henrik Stenson hold his own on the tennis court with John McEnroe

Earlier this week, Stenson was in Sweden to accept the Male Athlete of the Year Award at the Swedish Sports Gala. When pressed as to just how much he's practiced since his last event -- a runner-up at the Hero World Challenge six weeks ago -- Stenson said it's been mostly putting and short game, but that he "hit a couple of buckets last week."

A couple of buckets last week? That's it?!

"So very limited preparation," Stenson said. "That might be the way forward, I don't know."

After Day 1, Stenson leads by a couple of shots over Martin Kaymer, Oliver Fisher, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Marc Warren. Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler both opened with 72. Here's Stenson's post-round interview with the European Tour.

RELATED: Matthew Fitzpatrick's caddie gives him perfect pep talk after near ace

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopMatthew Fitzpatrick's caddie gives him the perf…
    The LoopThe "Rider Cup" that pitted Jordan Spieth…
    The LoopYou'll laugh -- and maybe even cry -- at the Eu…