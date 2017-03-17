Henrik Stenson goes barefoot to complete wild, wet triple bogey at Bay Hill

Henrik Stenson entered this week a cumulative 50 under par at Bay Hill over the past five years. But even a golfer with that kind of track record -- and a claret jug on his resume -- isn't immune to a bad hole no matter how comfortable he is on a particular course.

During Friday's second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Stenson's approach shot on the par-4 11th trickled into the water. And it set off a disastrous, albeit entertaining sequence of events.

Stenson took off his shoes and rolled up his pants to blast his third shot out of the hazard, but he needed four more shots with his wedge (including another from the pond) to complete the hole. Check it out:

Stenson's reactions are great. First, when he barely hesitates before walking back into the water to hit his fifth shot, and finally, when he flips his ball into the water before leaving the hole.

And of course, there was the whole putting out for triple bogey (and not exactly a tap-in) with his wedge. Barefoot.

Stenson wound up shooting 74 to miss the cut by two shots. His impressive overall score at Bay Hill will take a hit this week, but his reputation as one of the coolest cats on tour won't.

