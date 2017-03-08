Henrik Stenson doesn't need much of an excuse to needle Zurich Classic partner Justin Rose

Henrik Stenson's sense of humor might be more renowned than his ball-striking. The best part? You never know when it's going to pop up.

At Tuesday's pre-tournament press conference for the Valspar Championship, Stenson was asked about his upcoming schedule leading up to the Masters in light of him deciding to skip the WGC-Dell Match Play in a couple weeks. It was a straightforward question and the Swede began with a straightforward answer.

"So I'm playing here, I'm playing Bay Hill, playing Houston and Augusta."

But Stenson didn't stop there.

"Keep going? Going to try and carry Justin around New Orleans. I hope my back can cope with that. And then I think it's TPC and then going back to Europe."

Nice job slipping that in there, Henrik. The Justin he's referring to is Justin Rose, who Stenson will partner with at the Zurich Classic. Talk about a random dagger.

The Ryder Cup duo will play together at TPC Louisiana next month in what will be the first official PGA Tour team event since 1981. Stenson is back in action this week after withdrawing after 11 holes at the WGC-Mexico Championship with a stomach virus. So if Rose is looking for a comeback, might we suggest a Tums joke?

RELATED: The Zurich Classic will offer no world ranking points -- for now

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS