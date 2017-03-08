Henrik Stenson doesn't need much of an excuse to needle Zurich Classic partner Justin Rose

SEA ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 20: Billy Horschel reacts to missing a putt on the 16th hole during the final round of The RSM Classic at Sea Island Resort Seaside Course on November 20, 2016 in Sea Island, Georgia. (Photo by Ryan Young/PGA TOUR)
By
Andrew Redington
CHASKA, MN - SEPTEMBER 29: Justin Rose (L) and Henrik Stenson of Europe react during the 2016 Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony at Hazeltine National Golf Club on September 29, 2016 in Chaska, Minnesota. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Henrik Stenson's sense of humor might be more renowned than his ball-striking. The best part? You never know when it's going to pop up.

At Tuesday's pre-tournament press conference for the Valspar Championship, Stenson was asked about his upcoming schedule leading up to the Masters in light of him deciding to skip the WGC-Dell Match Play in a couple weeks. It was a straightforward question and the Swede began with a straightforward answer.

"So I'm playing here, I'm playing Bay Hill, playing Houston and Augusta."

But Stenson didn't stop there.

"Keep going? Going to try and carry Justin around New Orleans. I hope my back can cope with that. And then I think it's TPC and then going back to Europe."

Nice job slipping that in there, Henrik. The Justin he's referring to is Justin Rose, who Stenson will partner with at the Zurich Classic. Talk about a random dagger.

The Ryder Cup duo will play together at TPC Louisiana next month in what will be the first official PGA Tour team event since 1981. Stenson is back in action this week after withdrawing after 11 holes at the WGC-Mexico Championship with a stomach virus. So if Rose is looking for a comeback, might we suggest a Tums joke?

