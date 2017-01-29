170129-torrey-pines-fan-th.png
Viral Videos

Harold Varner III's video of a fan avoiding security and jumping into a pond at Torrey Pines is hilarious

3 hours ago
170129-wang-putt-th.png
Golf World

Watch Jeunghun Wang come up an INCH short of victory (But feel better to know he won in a playoff)

5 hours ago
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 28: Patrick Rodgers lines up a putt on the 17th hole during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 28, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
Golf World

Co-leader Patrick Rodgers looks to friends Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth for motivation

20 hours ago
Viral Videos3 hours ago

Harold Varner III's video of a fan avoiding security and jumping into a pond at Torrey Pines is hilarious

We don't support fans running onto the playing fields at pro sporting events, but sometimes it results in pretty good entertainment. Take the bozo who interrupted the dreadful 49ers-Rams game in September, which led to the most memorable call of Kevin Harlan's announcing career. Or the time Peter Alliss made fun of a streaker at the 1985 British Open.

And now, we have video of a fan alluding security to jump into a pond at Torrey Pines' 18th hole on Friday -- and then alluding security again until he falls on his face and is caught. Of all people, the clip comes courtesy of Harold Varner III, who missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open. Lucky for us, the rising PGA Tour star stuck around and captured this hilarious video:

Nice work, Harold. Although, adding some play-by-play would have made it even better.

RELATED: The Top 25 Viral Golf Videos Of 2016

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopRoger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal? Serena Williams vs.…
    The LoopTiger Woods Watch: Live updates from Day 2 at the F…
    The LoopHere's Phil Mickelson making the most Phil Mick…