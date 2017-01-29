Harold Varner III's video of a fan avoiding security and jumping into a pond at Torrey Pines is hilarious

We don't support fans running onto the playing fields at pro sporting events, but sometimes it results in pretty good entertainment. Take the bozo who interrupted the dreadful 49ers-Rams game in September, which led to the most memorable call of Kevin Harlan's announcing career. Or the time Peter Alliss made fun of a streaker at the 1985 British Open.

And now, we have video of a fan alluding security to jump into a pond at Torrey Pines' 18th hole on Friday -- and then alluding security again until he falls on his face and is caught. Of all people, the clip comes courtesy of Harold Varner III, who missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open. Lucky for us, the rising PGA Tour star stuck around and captured this hilarious video:

Nice work, Harold. Although, adding some play-by-play would have made it even better.

