Happy Friday! Here's a video of pro wrestler Bill Goldberg tossing a caddie into a pond

The NFL Playoffs' great (golfing) quarterbacks will be on display this weekend

Golf Digest Podcast: Justin Thomas talks hot start, SB2K17, and why Jordan Spieth would definitely beat him in a fight

Happy Friday! Here's a video of pro wrestler Bill Goldberg tossing a caddie into a pond

A video involving pro wrestler Bill Goldberg participating in the pro-am portion of the CareerBuilder Challenge has been making the rounds this week. It's 15 years old and it's obviously staged (What isn't when it comes to pro wrestling?), but it's still awesome.

In the video, Goldberg finishes his round when someone (we can't tell if it's a golf fan or a caddie) pretends to start punching him. Goldberg promptly picks the guy up and tosses him into a water hazard at PGA West. Here it is:

Look at how far Goldberg launched this dude!

Staged or not, it's probably not a good idea to mess around with this mountain of a man.

