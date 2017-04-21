Hank Haney doesn't believe Tiger Woods has a "burning desire to come back and play"

When John McEnroe retired, long-time doubles partner Peter Fleming graciously -- and self-deprecatingly -- said that the two best doubles players in the history of tennis were McEnroe and whomever he happened to be paired with. And therein lies the great promise (and downside) that comes with coaching the best player on the planet. Every teacher dreams of getting the chance to help a once-in-a-generation player like Woods, who not only has off-the-charts ability but the drive to work at his game relentlessly. But to the outside observer (or a catty member of the teaching fraternity), when Woods plays fantastic golf he&#39;s doing what he&#39;s supposed to do. When he hits stray shots, it must be the teacher&#39;s fault. So it&#39;s easy to see why Haney has chosen to let Woods&#39; results -- and continued enthusiasm for spending four hours a day on the range hitting balls with his teacher -- speak for themselves. That might not make for much entertainment value when it comes to juicy quotes or controversy (which is why these guys are only third on the list), but the principals seem to be enjoying the arrangement.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 03: Tiger Woods smiles on the practice range during the third round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany course on December 3, 2016 in Nassau, Bahamas.
By
MAMARONECK, NY - JUNE 14: Tiger Woods with his coach Hank Haney talk during the Wednesday practice round for the 2006 US Open Championship at Winged Foot Golf Club on June 14, 2006 in Mamaroneck, New York.
MAMARONECK, NY - JUNE 14: Tiger Woods with his coach Hank Haney talk during the Wednesday practice round for the 2006 US Open Championship at Winged Foot Golf Club on June 14, 2006 in Mamaroneck, New York.

As the rest of the world mourns Tiger Woods' latest back surgery, his former teacher Hank Haney said that Woods actually doesn't want to come back and play on tour.

“I don’t believe Tiger is that enthralled with this whole comeback idea,” Haney said on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio. “I think that’s something people have have wrong. That’s one of the biggest misconceptions I think, that he’s just snowed the media on. And even though they know, the media knows that when Tiger says something you can’t take it for just what he said, because he’s not giving you everything. But they still believe that he's got this burning desire to come back and play. I don't think he does.”

Haney doesn't question the validity of Woods' injury, citing all of the aches and pains Tiger would complain about when the two worked together between 2004-2010. He believes that all of that could be catching up with him now. But he still questions Woods' desire to work his way back to being relevant.

"I don't buy that this is the end all, be all for him, this coming back and beating Nicklaus' record," Haney said. "First off that's never going to happen, come on people get real. But I still thought he could come back and win a golf tournament. I think he come back and can play for an extended period of time he win another golf tournament because he's just that good. But can he play an extended period of time?"

