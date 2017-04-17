170417-painful-fail-th.png
Viral Videos

Whatever you do, do NOT watch this painful trick-shot fail (Or do so at your own risk)

4 minutes ago
ROME, Nov. 29, 2016 -- Emma Morano is seen at her 117th birthday in Verbania, northwest Italy, on Nov. 29, 2016. The woman considered as the world&#39;s oldest living person turned 117 in northwest Italy on Tuesday. (Xinhua via Getty Images)
Tenuous Golf Connections

Summing up the longevity of Emma Morano, the world's oldest person, in 9 golf-related figures

an hour ago
KAPOLEI, HI - APRIL 13: Cristie Kerr plays a tee shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the LPGA LOTTE Championship Presented By Hershey at Ko Olina Golf Club on April 13, 2017 in Kapolei, Hawaii. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
How She Hit That

Change directions like Cristie Kerr to fix your driver

2 hours ago
Viral Video3 hours ago

Guy makes fun of friend's swing, receives club to the face

By

In February, we showed you a clip of a man ridiculing his partner's swing, only to promptly get pelted in the grill by a golf ball. Let's call this the sequel: Swift Justice 2: Club to the Face.

Like most follow-ups, this video isn't as good as the original. Still, it proves the golf gods do not look kindly on mocking your fellow hacker.

Loading

View on Instagram

To the heckler's credit, a fair amount of ribbing is deserved for duffing an iron off what looks to be a wide-open par 5. That said, judging by his snide remarks and nasally tone, he had that coming.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopShot of the year: Player holes 100-yard shot to for…
    The LoopHere's what happens when golf balls battle lase…
    The LoopBecause it's Friday, watch this European Tour f…