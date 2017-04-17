Guy makes fun of friend's swing, receives club to the face

In February, we showed you a clip of a man ridiculing his partner's swing, only to promptly get pelted in the grill by a golf ball. Let's call this the sequel: Swift Justice 2: Club to the Face.

Like most follow-ups, this video isn't as good as the original. Still, it proves the golf gods do not look kindly on mocking your fellow hacker.

Loading View on Instagram

To the heckler's credit, a fair amount of ribbing is deserved for duffing an iron off what looks to be a wide-open par 5. That said, judging by his snide remarks and nasally tone, he had that coming.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS