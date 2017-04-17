Guy makes fun of friend's swing, receives club to the face

In February, we showed you a clip of a man ridiculing his partner's swing, only to promptly get pelted in the grill by a golf ball. Let's call this the sequel: Swift Justice 2: Club to the Face.
Like most follow-ups, this video isn't as good as the original. Still, it proves the golf gods do not look kindly on mocking your fellow hacker.
To the heckler's credit, a fair amount of ribbing is deserved for duffing an iron off what looks to be a wide-open par 5. That said, judging by his snide remarks and nasally tone, he had that coming.