Group Think: Who's grouped with who for pool play at the WGC-Dell Match Play

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 27: Jason Day of Australia hits his second shot on the 12th hole during round 7 of the World Golf Championships - Dell Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
The ping-pong balls did their dance on Monday night, spitting out the 16 four-man groups that will make up pool play for the 2017 WGC-Dell Match Play Championship at Austin Country Club. Here’s a quick look at who will be competing against each other Wednesday through Friday during the round-robin portion of the event. Everyone within a group will compete against each other, with the golfer that has the best record through the three matches advancing to the more convention head-to-head bracket over the weekend. The round of 16 and the quarterfinals will be played Saturday, with the semifinals and finals on Sunday.

Here's each group (pairings and tee times still to be determined). World ranking is in parenthesis.

GROUP 1
Dustin Johnson (1), Jimmy Walker (22), Martin Kaymer (46), Webb Simpson (64)

GROUP 2
Rory McIlroy (2), Emiliano Grillo (30), Gary Woodland (37), Soren Kjeldsen (68)

GROUP 3
Jason Day (3), Marc Leishman (32), Lee Westwood (49), Pat Perez (62)

GROUP 4
Hideki Matsuyama (4), Louis Oosthuizen (27), Ross Fisher (53), Jim Furyk (57)

GROUP 5
Jordan Spieth (6), Ryan Moore (36), Yuta Ikeda (41), Hideto Tanihara (60)

GROUP 6
Justin Thomas (7), Matt Fitzpatrick (31), Kevin Na (52), Chris Wood (55)

GROUP 7
Sergio Garcia (10), Jon Rahm (25), Kevin Chappell (42), Shane Lowry (59)

GROUP 8
Alex Noren (11), Francesco Molinari (29), Bernd Wiesberger (40), Thongchai Jaidee (63)

GROUP 9
Patrick Reed (12), Brooks Koepka (24), Kevin Kisner (38), Jason Dufner (65)

GROUP 10
Tyrrell Hatton (14), Rafa Cabrera-Bello (26), Jeunghun Wang (45), Charles Howell III (67)

GROUP 11
Danny Willett (15), Russell Knox (21), Bill Haas (47), K.T. Kim (70)

GROUP 12
Paul Casey (16), Charl Schwartzel (28), Ben An (51), Joost Luiten (66)

GROUP 13
Bubba Watson (17), Thomas Pieters (34), Scott Piercy (43), Jhonattan Vegas (61)

GROUP 14
Phil Mickelson (18), J.B. Holmes (35), Daniel Berger (39), Si Woo Kim (69)

GROUP 15
Branden Grace (19), Brandt Snedeker (23), William McGirt (54), Andy Sullivan (58)

GROUP 16
Matt Kuchar (20), Tommy Fleetwood (33), Zach Johnson (50), Brendan Steele (56)

