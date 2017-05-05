Must Reads
Step by Step2 hours ago

Groove Your Short Irons

Compress the ball to hit it pin-high
By
David-Leadbetter-short-irons-compress-the-ball.jpg
Photo by J.D. Cuban

Any time you've got a 7-, 8- or 9-iron in your hands for your approach shot, you've got a real opportunity to knock it close. Don't squander that chance with the notion that you have to swing under the ball to get it in the air. If you want to hit it the desired trajectory, yardage and direction­—and get it to spin when it lands so it holds the green—you need to hit down on it and compress the ball. Here are four steps to get the most out of your short irons.

Illustrations by Todd Detwiler

