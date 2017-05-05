Groove Your Short Irons

Any time you've got a 7-, 8- or 9-iron in your hands for your approach shot, you've got a real opportunity to knock it close. Don't squander that chance with the notion that you have to swing under the ball to get it in the air. If you want to hit it the desired trajectory, yardage and direction­—and get it to spin when it lands so it holds the green—you need to hit down on it and compress the ball. Here are four steps to get the most out of your short irons.

Pinterest Illustrations by Todd Detwiler

RELATED: More approach shot instruction

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS