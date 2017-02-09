170209-phil-mickelson-th.png
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson's holed bunker shot sparks hot start at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

21 minutes ago
170209-marcus-fraser2.png
Bad Breaks

Watch Marcus Fraser get one of the loudest bad breaks you'll ever see on a golf course

2 hours ago
old-white-tpc-greenbrier-course-damage-17th-hole-flooding-2016.jpg
News & Tours

Greenbrier courses set to reopen after devastating 2016 West Virginia floods

2 hours ago
News & Tours2 hours ago

Greenbrier courses set to reopen after devastating 2016 West Virginia floods

old-white-tpc-greenbrier-course-damage-17th-hole-flooding-2016.jpg
The Associated Press

Instead of hosting golf's best at its annual PGA Tour event last summer, the Greenbrier served as a shelter for victims of the devastating floods that hit West Virginia. The resort itself was a casualty of the disaster, with its five courses receiving heavy damage. Owner Jim Justice warned that the Old White course, site of the PGA Tour's Greenbrier Classic, would have to be completely overhauled.

However, on Wednesday the resort announced the Old White will reopen to the public this summer on July 10. Two other courses -- the Snead and Meadows -- will do so on May 14 and 26; the Greenbrier Course will be ready for play on March 1, albeit with only 12 holes. A fifth course, Oakhurst Links, remains closed for repair.

The PGA Tour will return to the White Sulphur Springs estate on July 6. The tour and Greenbrier are contracted for the event until 2021.

Aside from the tournament, the resort has hosted the 1979 Ryder Cup and 1994 Solheim Cup. Greenbrier is also known for housing a declassified Cold War secret bunker.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopThe Greenbrier owner Jim Justice wins West Virginia…
    The LoopBubba Watson tees it up at Greenbrier, urges help f…
    The LoopGreenbrier Resort acting as home for victims of Wes…