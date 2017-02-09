Greenbrier courses set to reopen after devastating 2016 West Virginia floods

Instead of hosting golf's best at its annual PGA Tour event last summer, the Greenbrier served as a shelter for victims of the devastating floods that hit West Virginia. The resort itself was a casualty of the disaster, with its five courses receiving heavy damage. Owner Jim Justice warned that the Old White course, site of the PGA Tour's Greenbrier Classic, would have to be completely overhauled.

However, on Wednesday the resort announced the Old White will reopen to the public this summer on July 10. Two other courses -- the Snead and Meadows -- will do so on May 14 and 26; the Greenbrier Course will be ready for play on March 1, albeit with only 12 holes. A fifth course, Oakhurst Links, remains closed for repair.

The PGA Tour will return to the White Sulphur Springs estate on July 6. The tour and Greenbrier are contracted for the event until 2021.

Aside from the tournament, the resort has hosted the 1979 Ryder Cup and 1994 Solheim Cup. Greenbrier is also known for housing a declassified Cold War secret bunker.

