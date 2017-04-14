Great yoga poses to do after the round

The majority of golfers who are interested in playing better through fitness ask about exercises and stretches they can do in preparation for a round. But equally as important is how you recover from any athletic activity—including golf. Things such as manual soft-tissue therapy (foam rolling) and sleep will help you recuperate. Another effective way to reset is to do a little yoga, says Katherine Roberts. Katherine works with many professional athletes including Major League Baseball players and PGA Tour pros. In this video, Katherine demonstrates some key poses for recovery.
