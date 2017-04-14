170414-trick-shot-th.png
Viral Videos

This might be the best unintentional trick shot ever

an hour ago
instagrams-20170306-belen-mozo.png
Tour Workouts

Belen Mozo's post-round workout will make you feel terrible about yourself

3 hours ago
170414-van-pelt-th.png
Nice Gestures

ESPN's Scott Van Pelt funds alma mater's student radio station during round of golf

3 hours ago
8 hours ago

Great yoga poses to do after the round

By

The majority of golfers who are interested in playing better through fitness ask about exercises and stretches they can do in preparation for a round. But equally as important is how you recover from any athletic activity—including golf. Things such as manual soft-tissue therapy (foam rolling) and sleep will help you recuperate. Another effective way to reset is to do a little yoga, says Katherine Roberts. Katherine works with many professional athletes including Major League Baseball players and PGA Tour pros. In this video, Katherine demonstrates some key poses for recovery.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopFitness Friday: One more great yoga pose for golf
    The LoopFitness Friday: Stronger hips = Longer drives
    The LoopYou can hold an Augusta green if you do this