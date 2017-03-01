Graham DeLaet roasts the USGA for how proposed new rules will affect tour pros

The proposed sweeping changes to the rules of golf by the game's governing bodies elicited mostly positive reactions on Wednesday. However, among the sport's best players, there was some pushback. And no one expressed his opinion quite as bluntly as Graham DeLaet.

Although he didn't get into specifics, DeLaet took issue with the fact that amateurs and tour pros play by the same rules:

Then he had these sharp words about the USGA:

A couple minutes later, DeLaet stated again that he thinks professional golf should have its own rule book:

And he's not alone among tour pros with his thinking. Here's Daniel Berger:

And Justin Thomas, who agreed with Berger's tweet:

However, there were tour pros who were more positive about the proposed changes. Ian Poulter said this:

Before addressing something he'd like to see the USGA/R&A crack down on:

Luke Donald agreed with his fellow Englishman:

And Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk had nothing but nice things to say about the potential new rules:

None of the proposed changes will be implemented until 2019, the USGA and R&A are asking for feedback from golfers as they finalize the new rules in the coming months. If golf's governing bodies are monitoring PGA Tour Twitter handles, they already have a lot to go through.

