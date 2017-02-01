mark-wahlberg.png
Viral Video

Mark Wahlberg launched a hosel rocket into the stands at TPC Scottsdale's 16th hole

an hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ - JANUARY 31: An aerial view of #16 during the third round of the FBR Phoenix Open held at TPC Scottsdale on January 31, 2009 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Caryn Levy/PGA TOUR)
Courses

The seven most terrifying par 3s on the PGA Tour

2 hours ago
FILE - In this June 27, 2012, file photo, Donald Trump stands on the 14th fairway during a pro-am round of the AT&amp;T National golf tournament at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md. Donald Trump wants to make one thing perfectly clear &#8212; he doesn&#39;t cheat in golf. Trump also says he has never played golf with former boxer Oscar De La Hoya, who earlier this week questioned Trump&#39;s integrity on the golf course. Trump told The Associated Press on Thursday, May 5, 2016, he respects the game too much to cheat and is good enough to have won a number of club championships. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Courts

Trump National Golf Club Jupiter ordered by District Court judge to pay ex-members $5.74 million

3 hours ago
Super Bowl4 hours ago

Graeme McDowell perfectly sums up America's jealousy towards Tom Brady

PEBBLE BEACH, CA - FEBRUARY 07: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hits a tee shot during the second round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at the Monterey Peninsula Country Club on February 7, 2014 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
Getty Images
PEBBLE BEACH, CA - FEBRUARY 07: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hits a tee shot during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at the Monterey Peninsula Country Club on February 7, 2014 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

If you live outside New England (or don't call Michigan your alma mater), chances are Tom Brady's not your favorite quarterback. This position could stem from the Deflategate allegations, but in all likelihood, you're just jealous. A sentiment Graeme McDowell knows all too well.

In an interview with the European Tour's Player Blog, the 2010 U.S. Open champ touched on his favorite celebrity interactions on the course, one of which was the Patriots' signal caller.

"I played nine holes with Tommy B in the Bahamas. He's a member at Bakers so we met one day and played the back nine," said McDowell to the Euro Tour website. "He was hitting it about 20 yards by me off the tee and he is a scratch handicap. I said, 'Come on mate, you're married to Gisele, you're Tom Brady the quarterback and you're hitting it 20 yards by me. Stop it. Be bad at something.'"

RELATED: Graeme McDowell is hosting a golf fantasy camp, and it looks spectacular

Those sounds you hear are New York Giants fans yelling that Brady's far from infallible. But you got to admit, the man does have it all. Better yet, G-Mac says Brady's a joy to be around as well.

"He is a ridiculously nice guy, too," McDowell said. "He's probably one of the coolest guys I've played with."

Although McDowell's a pretty cool cat as well. You have to be in order to call Brady "Tommy B" and get away with it.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopHere are the golf-related prop bets for Super Bowl …
    The LoopThe Baltimore Ravens new quarterback spent last sea…
    The LoopAccording to Tom Brady, Donald Trump "just doe…