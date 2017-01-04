Must Reads
newsmakers-2016-ryder-cup-patrick-reed.jpg

The Six Best Shots of 2016, and How You Can Hit Them

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 09: Andrew Landry chips to the second green during the second round of the Web.com Tour 2016 DAP Championship at the Canterbury Golf Club on September 9, 2016 in Beachwood, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

15 Things You Might Not Remember Happened in 2016

jason-day-sunday-pga-championship-2016-expression.jpg

17 Crazy Golf Stats From 2016

2 hours ago

Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club

Harrison, Idaho / 7,317 yards, Par 72 / Points: 64.0398
2017-28-Gozzer-Ranch-Golf-and-CC-hole-12.jpg
Stephen Szurlej

28. Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club

Tom Fazio (2007)

When it won in 2008, Gozzer Ranch was the 13th Best New Course triumph for architect Tom Fazio. Gozzer won in part because of its gorgeous views of Lake Coeur d'Alene to the north and west and the panoramic farm valley to the east. Little details elevate the architecture of Gozzer Ranch: a slight false right front edge on the first green, the backboard slope behind the sixth green, the fairway contouring on the dual-fairway drivable par-4 12th that kicks even a short drive to the base of the putting surface. Its shaggy-edged bunkers are more than mere set decorations. Some define targets off the tee; other pose options and challenges.

100 Greatest History: Ranked since 2013. Highest ranking: No. 27, 2013-14. Previous ranking: No. 30

Panelist comments:
“Fazio at his best. The course does an excellent job of bringing in the surrounding scenery (rock walls, Lake Coeur D'Alene, and elevation changes) to enhance the enjoyment of the round.”

"This was built on a dream site. Some of the skyline greens are the best you will find in all of golf. No. 15 in particular is breathtaking.”

"The drivable par 4s are outstanding. And three of the four par 3s are carved through magnificent rock formations. Really a special experience."

“The design variety stood out to me right away with a fantastic mixture of golf holes starting early. All of the holes have a high degree of individuality yet they flow together as a whole very nicely.”

“Typical of the newer Fazio courses he has fantastic bunkering with eyebrow fescue and jagged edges. His greens are pretty subdued as well, allowing strategic play into them, but not too punishing.”

Stephen Szurlej

Hole No. 12

Stephen Szurlej

Hole No. 14

Photo by Stephen Szurlej

Hole No. 15

Stephen Szurlej

Hole No. 17

Photo by Stephen Szurlej

Hole No. 15

Trending Now
Golf Courses

The Alotian Club Course Review & Photos

Golf Courses

Whistling Straits (Straits Course)

Golf Courses

Wade Hampton Golf Club

Golf Courses

Shadow Creek Course Review & Photos

Golf Courses

The Ocean Course

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf CoursesWade Hampton Golf Club
    Golf CoursesThe Alotian Club Course Review & Photos
    Golf CoursesShadow Creek Course Review & Photos