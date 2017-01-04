28. Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club

Tom Fazio (2007)

When it won in 2008, Gozzer Ranch was the 13th Best New Course triumph for architect Tom Fazio. Gozzer won in part because of its gorgeous views of Lake Coeur d'Alene to the north and west and the panoramic farm valley to the east. Little details elevate the architecture of Gozzer Ranch: a slight false right front edge on the first green, the backboard slope behind the sixth green, the fairway contouring on the dual-fairway drivable par-4 12th that kicks even a short drive to the base of the putting surface. Its shaggy-edged bunkers are more than mere set decorations. Some define targets off the tee; other pose options and challenges.

100 Greatest History: Ranked since 2013. Highest ranking: No. 27, 2013-14. Previous ranking: No. 30

Panelist comments:

“Fazio at his best. The course does an excellent job of bringing in the surrounding scenery (rock walls, Lake Coeur D'Alene, and elevation changes) to enhance the enjoyment of the round.”

"This was built on a dream site. Some of the skyline greens are the best you will find in all of golf. No. 15 in particular is breathtaking.”

"The drivable par 4s are outstanding. And three of the four par 3s are carved through magnificent rock formations. Really a special experience."

“The design variety stood out to me right away with a fantastic mixture of golf holes starting early. All of the holes have a high degree of individuality yet they flow together as a whole very nicely.”

“Typical of the newer Fazio courses he has fantastic bunkering with eyebrow fescue and jagged edges. His greens are pretty subdued as well, allowing strategic play into them, but not too punishing.”

Pinterest Stephen Szurlej Hole No. 12

Pinterest Stephen Szurlej Hole No. 14

Pinterest Photo by Stephen Szurlej Hole No. 15

Pinterest Stephen Szurlej Hole No. 17