SCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 05: Phil Mickelson plays a tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 5, 2017 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Golf world

Report: Phil Mickelson purchasing another Arizona golf course

5 hours ago
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: United States Ryder Cup Captain, Jim Furyk talks during the Ryder Cup Captain&#39;s Announcement press conference at PGA of America Headquarters on January 11, 2017 in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. (Photo by Montana Pritchard/PGA of America via Getty Images)
Ryder Cup

Jim Furyk announces key changes to how the 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup team will be selected

5 hours ago
ryder-cup-trophy-euro-flag-2016.jpg
Ryder Cup

Report: Rome's guaranteed funds cut, in danger of losing 2022 Ryder Cup

5 hours ago
Viral Video7 hours ago

Golfers try their own "cart-pool karaoke," should probably stick to golf

Professional golfers are some of the most skilled athletes on the planet. The game calls for hand-eye dexterity, physical power, accuracy, patience and fortitude, attributes few possess, let alone can showcase in pressure-packed settings. To reach the sport's highest levels of competition is an achievement in itself.

So it's totally understandable, then, if said golfers fall short in other arenas of talent. Such as singing.

A group of players at the recent Gary Player Invitational tried their own iteration of "The Late Late Show" host James Corden's popular "Carpool Karaoke" segment. The results were...well, see for yourself:

In a surprise to no one, Player had the best pipes of the bunch. The rest, however, might need a vocal lesson or two before stepping up to the mic again. (Looking at you, Chris Wood.)

All for venturing outside your lane of expertise. Moreover, who are we to rain on the joy of singing? Conversely, recommend a few rehearsals before the follow-up rendition.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopCreative kid pulls out loose tooth with golf swing
    The LoopMan ridicules friend's golf swing, promptly get…
    The LoopWatch this heartwarming tale of a paraplegic regain…