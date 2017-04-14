170414-trick-shot-th.png
Viral Videos

This might be the best unintentional trick shot ever

an hour ago
instagrams-20170306-belen-mozo.png
Tour Workouts

Belen Mozo's post-round workout will make you feel terrible about yourself

3 hours ago
170414-van-pelt-th.png
Nice Gestures

ESPN's Scott Van Pelt funds alma mater's student radio station during round of golf

3 hours ago
Viral Video4 hours ago

Golfer's round interrupted by mob of...kangaroos?

By

We've seen video after video of alligators making their way onto the golf course, to the point of nausea. Call us callous, but at this point, a croc could emerge from the swamp and tend pin, and we wouldn't bat an eyelash.

But kangaroos, my friends, are a different story.

On Thursday, Greg Tannos was making his way around Sanctuary Point Country Club in New South Wales, Australia when he found his game interrupted by a mob of kangaroos:

Give Tannos and his playing partner credit; despite being outnumbered 50-1, the duo marched forward. Proving that 1) Golfers will put up with anything to get their fix and 2) Australians are an unflappable bunch.

(H/T ABC News)

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopThe best and worst -- mainly the worst -- of Presid…
    The LoopAustralia comes up short again at Augusta
    The LoopAustralian man on unemployment didn't accept jo…