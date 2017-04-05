Golf fans get robbed of that Nick Faldo-Jon Rahm duel at the Masters Par 3 Contest (For now)

dustin-johnson-wgc-match-play-2017-sunday-wave.jpg
By

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Like all many some(?) rivalries, it started with a misspelled name. Nick Faldo -- in trying to pay a compliment to Jon Rahm on Twitter last week -- mistakenly added an "h" to the Spaniard's first name. And Rahm called the CBS analyst out.

From there, the two went back-and-forth:

Before Faldo came up with the idea to settle things in proper fashion with a duel. At the Masters Par 3 Contest.

And the young upstart was quick to accept the challenge.

So we waited for this showdown between a six-time major champ and a 22-year-old seemingly destined for multiple majors of his own. Unfortunately, Wednesday's weather didn't cooperate.

Until next year, guys. Although, Rahm has a pretty late tee time on Thursday. . .

BY THE NUMBERS: What you see on a walk around Augusta National

