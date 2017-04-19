Golf Digest Podcast: Wesley Bryan on his biggest Masters concern, favorite chain restaurants, and getting Jim Nantz to cringe

Wesley Bryan says he won't change now that he's a PGA Tour winner. And in the immediate aftermath of his breakthrough victory at the RBC Heritage he certainly proved that.

First, he gave a candid interview that made Jim Nantz cringe, and then he followed it up with a victory meal at. . . Taco Bell. Don't worry, he spoiled himself by getting an order of cinnamon twists.

Related: Catch up on all the Golf Digest Podcasts

But then it was back to the grind. We caught up to Wesley on his way to the golf course as he began preparation to continue what has already been a remarkable rookie season. Among other topics, Wesley discussed his rapid rise as a PGA Tour star, doing trick shots to pay the bills, the three celebrities he'd most like to meet (You'll never guess one of them) and his favorite chain restaurants (other than Taco Bell). Here's a breakdown of what we talked about:

3:15 . . . Did he really throw up in his mouth on the 17th hole?

4:25 . . . What he ordered at Taco Bell to celebrate his win

5:05 . . . Why he's such a big fan of Chili's

7:40 . . . How trick shots helped keep his tour pro dreams alive

12:30 . . . Do fellow tour pros ask him to perform trick shots?

15:40 . . . The three celebrities he'd most like to meet

20:00 . . . His biggest concern about next year's Masters

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS