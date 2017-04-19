wesley-bryan-rbc-heritage-2017-sunday-celebration
The McDonalds app is seen on an iPhone on 16 March, 2017. In the US users of the app can now choose to have food delivered. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Food

Because McDonald's was so damn inconvenient before, you can now order it on your phone

7 hours ago
170418-tiger-woods-swing-th.png
Tiger Watch

Watch Tiger Woods hit his first public golf shots in more than two months

a day ago
Podcast3 hours ago

Golf Digest Podcast: Wesley Bryan on his biggest Masters concern, favorite chain restaurants, and getting Jim Nantz to cringe

By
wesley-bryan-rbc-heritage-2017-sunday-celebration
Streeter Lecka

Wesley Bryan says he won't change now that he's a PGA Tour winner. And in the immediate aftermath of his breakthrough victory at the RBC Heritage he certainly proved that.

First, he gave a candid interview that made Jim Nantz cringe, and then he followed it up with a victory meal at. . . Taco Bell. Don't worry, he spoiled himself by getting an order of cinnamon twists.

But then it was back to the grind. We caught up to Wesley on his way to the golf course as he began preparation to continue what has already been a remarkable rookie season. Among other topics, Wesley discussed his rapid rise as a PGA Tour star, doing trick shots to pay the bills, the three celebrities he'd most like to meet (You'll never guess one of them) and his favorite chain restaurants (other than Taco Bell). Here's a breakdown of what we talked about:

3:15 . . . Did he really throw up in his mouth on the 17th hole?

4:25 . . . What he ordered at Taco Bell to celebrate his win

5:05 . . . Why he's such a big fan of Chili's

7:40 . . . How trick shots helped keep his tour pro dreams alive

12:30 . . . Do fellow tour pros ask him to perform trick shots?

15:40 . . . The three celebrities he'd most like to meet

20:00 . . . His biggest concern about next year's Masters

