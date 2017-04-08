Kevin Chappell Masters 2017 hole out
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Forgive us if we sound particularly excited in the latest edition of the Golf Digest podcast. But come on, have you seen this leader board heading into Saturday’s third round of the Masters? Who wouldn’t be excited?!?

The storylines are plentiful entering the weekend at August National. Can Sergio Garcia and Rickie Fowler finally grab their first major titles? Do unknowns Charley Hoffman and William McGirt have another good round (or two) in them? Does a Masters rookie like Jon Rahm or Thomas Pieters prove experience isn’t needed to slip on a green jacket? Or do former winners Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth or Fred Couples (Yeah, Boom Boom) prove just the opposite? And what about Rory McIlroy ... and Justin Rose ... and Adam Scott?

Anyway, you get what we mean by being excited.

So here’s our weekend reset for the year’s first major, with a breakdown of topics:

1:22 … The difference between play on Thursday and Friday in windy conditions versus the great forecast for the weekend.

3:24 … The hurdle Garcia faces to finally overcome the 0-for-73 run in majors.

6:28 … How does Fowler handle sitting on the lead through 36 holes.

7:53 … Does Couples sustain this pace for another two days.

9:56 … Why Spieth might still be the favorite even if he’s four back.

11:44 … Which unknown has the best shot of breaking out.

14:26 … Our biggest surprise on Friday.

16:32 … Where does experience at Augusta most come into play.

21:14 … Dream scenario for the weekend as a golf fan.

23:40 … Who has had most disappointing tournament to this point.

