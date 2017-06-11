Podcast7 hours ago

Golf Digest Podcast: U.S. Open 2017 preview! Erin Hills, Phil, DJ, Rory, Jordan & more

By
Erin-Hills-GC-hole-6.jpg

Sorry, but we just couldn’t wait any longer. We know the FedEx St. Jude Classic hasn’t wrapped up yet, but our excitement for the upcoming U.S. Open was too great for us to wait until Monday or Tuesday to bring you this preview podcast. Alex Myers, Joel Beall and I gathered together to discuss the early storylines swirling around first-time major championship venue Erin Hills Golf Course, outside Milwaukee.

Related: Catch up on all the Golf Digest Podcasts

Among the highlights of the show:

1:45 … What you need to know about Erin Hills
6:47 … Does anybody have an advantage at this first-time major venue?
10:53 … Phil Mickelson’s (likely) withdrawal
16:15 … How fit do spectators need to be to walk the course
18:09 … Is it time to forgive the USGA for last year’s rules snafu at Oakmont?
22:51 … Can Dustin Johnson become the first repeat winner in nearly 30 years?
24:55 … Rory McIlroy’s chances coming off his latest injury
29:22 … Is Jordan Spieth’s 2017 really that bad?
32:30 … Under the radar storylines from Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, if you're hoping any of us belt out a version of "On Wisconsin," I don't want to offer any spoilers but ... well ... no. You're going to have to wait until we're on property at Erin Hills before we get into that kind of spirit. But don't put it past us for later in the week.

Subscribe to the Golf Digest Podcast on iTunes

Listen to the Golf Digest Podcast on TuneIn

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

7 Things You Need To Know About Erin Hills

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Daniel Berger wins, 'earns' privilege of calling Phil Mickelson 'Philip'

Golf News & Tours

The clubs Daniel Berger used to win the FedEx St. Jude Classic

Golf News & Tours

U.S. routs Europe as Arnold Palmer Cup prepares for new format with expanded squads

Golf News & Tours

Daniel Berger's win was sparked by this most unusual chip-in par at the first hole

Golf News & Tours

Ariya Jutanugarn wins in Canada, set to replace Lydia Ko as World No. 1

Related
Golf News & ToursU.S. routs Europe as Arnold Palmer Cup prepares for…
Golf News & ToursDaniel Berger wins, 'earns' privilege of ca…
Golf News & ToursDaniel Berger's win was sparked by this most un…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection