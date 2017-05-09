Golf Digest Podcast: Rory McIlroy on switching to TaylorMade

Rory McIlroy's last high-profile equipment switch, moving from Titleist to Nike in 2013, was enough of an awkward transition that he was determined not to subject himself to the same adjustment period the next time around. And so when McIlroy decided to sign with TaylorMade, a deal that was announced on Tuesday, he knew precisely what he was looking for.

"If I learned anything it was that no matter how much you try to fit yourself to the golf club it should always be the other way around," McIlroy said.

As McIlroy tells Golf Digest senior equipment editor E. Michael Johnson in this week's Golf Digest Podcast, he's found that with TaylorMade, which will be furnishing the four-time major champion with full bag of gear, and its TP5X ball.

Johnson spoke with McIlroy in South Florida on Monday before the player headed to Ponte Vedra Beach for this week's Players, and the world No. 2 said he was excited to put the new gear in play.

“I’ve been on tour for 10 years and I can’t remember a time I’ve been this excited about my equipment,” McIlroy said. “You get re-energized."

Listen to the podcast here:

