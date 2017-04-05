Part of what makes the Masters so unique is that the most compelling storylines have been percolating for weeks, and sometimes months. Whether Jordan Spieth can overcome his loss last year at Augusta National. Whether Phil Mickelson can become the oldest Masters winner as he approaches age 47. Whether Dustin Johnson's dominant play is only the beginning

They all converge this week at Augusta National, and we break much of it down on this week's podcast.

Among the highlights of the show:

3:40 -- Johnson on how he's matured since becoming a father.

7:30 -- Jason Day on feeling fortunate to even be playing this week given his mother's recent health woes.

13:17 -- Jordan Spieth on how he's processed his disastrous end to last year's Masters.

18:00 -- Phil Mickelson discussing the recent Lexi Thompson rules flap, and his incendiary suggestion that certain PGA Tour players are loose with marking their ball.