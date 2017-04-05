Arnie&#39;s Army badge.png
Arnold Palmer

Arnie's Army to march one more time at 2017 Masters

an hour ago
AUGUSTA, GA - April 13: Gary Player presents the Green Jacket to Jack Nicklaus at the Presenataion Ceremony during the 1975 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 1975 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)
The Loop

Who wore it best? A colorful history of green jacket style

2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 05: A sign indicates that play is suspended due ot inclement weather during a practice round prior to the start of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 5, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Masters Patrons

Masters by the numbers: What you'll see in a random hour walking around Augusta National

3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 04: Jordan Spieth of the United States walks across the 16th green during a practice round prior to the start of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 4, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
By

Part of what makes the Masters so unique is that the most compelling storylines have been percolating for weeks, and sometimes months. Whether Jordan Spieth can overcome his loss last year at Augusta National. Whether Phil Mickelson can become the oldest Masters winner as he approaches age 47. Whether Dustin Johnson's dominant play is only the beginning

They all converge this week at Augusta National, and we break much of it down on this week's podcast.

Related: Catch up on all the Golf Digest Podcasts

Among the highlights of the show:

3:40 -- Johnson on how he's matured since becoming a father.

7:30 -- Jason Day on feeling fortunate to even be playing this week given his mother's recent health woes.

13:17 -- Jordan Spieth on how he's processed his disastrous end to last year's Masters.

18:00 -- Phil Mickelson discussing the recent Lexi Thompson rules flap, and his incendiary suggestion that certain PGA Tour players are loose with marking their ball.

More from The Loop

Show More
