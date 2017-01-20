170120-goldberg-th.png
Happy Friday! Here's a video of pro wrestler Bill Goldberg tossing a caddie into a pond

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. The Packers defeated the Cowboys 34-31. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
The NFL Playoffs' great (golfing) quarterbacks will be on display this weekend

Golf Digest Podcast: Justin Thomas talks hot start, SB2K17, and why Jordan Spieth would definitely beat him in a fight

Not so long ago, Justin Thomas was a promising player with an incredible swing, and a razor-sharp sense of humor. Thomas, 23, is still all of those things, but he also happens to be the hottest player in golf.

Fresh off back-to-back wins in Hawaii, the latter in the Sony Open featuring a 59 and a new 72-hole PGA Tour scoring, Thomas joined the Golf Digest Podcast to reflect on his recent success and his new admirable efforts to combat hunger alongside Citi.. Along the way, Thomas talks about playing Augusta National alongside Tom Brady, why Jordan Spieth would definitely beat him in a fight, and the early planning stages of #SB2K17.

