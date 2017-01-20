Golf Digest Podcast: Justin Thomas talks hot start, SB2K17, and why Jordan Spieth would definitely beat him in a fight

Not so long ago, Justin Thomas was a promising player with an incredible swing, and a razor-sharp sense of humor. Thomas, 23, is still all of those things, but he also happens to be the hottest player in golf.

Fresh off back-to-back wins in Hawaii, the latter in the Sony Open featuring a 59 and a new 72-hole PGA Tour scoring, Thomas joined the Golf Digest Podcast to reflect on his recent success and his new admirable efforts to combat hunger alongside Citi.. Along the way, Thomas talks about playing Augusta National alongside Tom Brady, why Jordan Spieth would definitely beat him in a fight, and the early planning stages of #SB2K17.

