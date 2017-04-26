CHENGDU, CHINA - APRIL 19: (L-R) Sergio Garcia of Spain and Padraig Harrington of Ireland pose for photos with a baby Panda during a visit to the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding on April 19, 2011 in Chengdu, China. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)
News & Tours

Sergio Garcia and Padraig Harrington made peace at Rory McIlroy's wedding

34 minutes ago
BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 14: Kicker Josh Scobee #10 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is congratulated by long snapper Carson Tinker #46 of the Jacksonville Jaguars after kicking a first half fieldgoal against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on December 14, 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Podcast

Golf Digest Podcast: Josh Scobee on being pro sports' best golfer, calling out Tiger Woods, and the pressures of kicking in the NFL

2 hours ago
170425-smylie-kaufman-th.png
Hidden Talents

Smylie Kaufman visits the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans, shows off some serious range

19 hours ago
Podcast2 hours ago

Golf Digest Podcast: Josh Scobee on being pro sports' best golfer, calling out Tiger Woods, and the pressures of kicking in the NFL

By
BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 14: Kicker Josh Scobee #10 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is congratulated by long snapper Carson Tinker #46 of the Jacksonville Jaguars after kicking a first half fieldgoal against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on December 14, 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr
BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 14: Kicker Josh Scobee #10 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is congratulated by long snapper Carson Tinker #46 of the Jacksonville Jaguars after kicking a first half fieldgoal against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 14, 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

For more than a decade, Josh Scobee was one of the NFL’s best kickers. For the past couple years, though, he took more pride from being the best golfer in pro sports.

"To be able to get to the top of a celebrity ranking in a different sport was pretty special to me," Scobee said. "So I was pretty proud of that, because golf takes a whole lot more hard work than kicking a ball does."

Scobee was honored as such in Golf Digest’s 2015 ranking, which listed the Jacksonville Jaguar’s all-time leading scorer as a plus-2.5 handicap. Turns out, the figure wasn’t entirely accurate.

"That was wrong, actually," Scobee said. "I was a plus-3.5 at the time, but that's OK, I won't be angry."

Yep, Josh Scobee is legit golfer despite not seriously picking up the game until a few years into his NFL career. There’s a common joke about people having a certain amount of time to make it on the senior tour, but in the case of Scobee, who turns 35 in June and recently hung up his cleats, it’s not that crazy.

Scobee recently joined the Golf Digest podcast to talk about his future plans and goals, what it’s like to have a football game come down to a final field goal attempt, and that time he called out Tiger Woods on Twitter. Here’s a breakdown of our chat.

1:30 . . . His recent retirement after signing a one-day contract with Jacksonville

6:30 . . . Being No. 1 in Golf Digest's pro-athlete ranking

10:30 . . . His nominations for the NFL's new king of swing

16:05 . . . His infamous Twitter call-out of Tiger Woods

21:45 . . . His unlikely path to the NFL

25:45 . . . The magic number for NFL kickers

29:00 . . . Having an entire football game resting on your foot

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection

    Related
    The LoopJosh Scobee, the best pro-athlete golfer and a man …
    The LoopWhy you should root for the NFL's worst team
    The LoopNFL kicker makes game-winning field goal, shoots 67…