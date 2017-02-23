Golf Digest Podcast: How to play a top 100 course, choosing the right grip, and what's up with Tiger

We've entered a new realm in the Golf Digest Podcast by inviting questions from listeners like you, and this week we're covering a wide range of topics: the sad state of Tiger Woods' back, the debatable stroke-and-distance rule, and how you can play a top 100 course. Along the way we also talk about whether you're using the right grip.

For a frame of reference, this was Arnold Palmer's.

Pinterest Photo by Walter Iooss Jr.

Anyway, here's what you can expect on this week's show:

1:15: When we might see Tiger Woods on tour again.

6:02: Whether stroke and distance is the appropriate penalty for a ball out of bounds, and if that might change.

10:26: The best way to get on a private course without knowing anyone there.

15:26: The difference between and interlocking and overlapping group, and who should use what.

If you want to have your question addressed on the show, call 212-286-1812 and leave a message.

