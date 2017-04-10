OAKMONT, PA - JUNE 19: Dustin Johnson of the United States celebrates a par save on the 16th green during the final round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on June 19, 2016 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
U.S. Open

An injured Dustin Johnson opens as 2017 U.S. Open favorite

7 minutes ago
tommys-honour-young-old-tom-morris-movie-scene.jpg
Movies

Watch an exclusive clip from the new golf movie "Tommy's Honour"

43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Justin Rose of England waves on the eighth green during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
The Masters

Looks like Justin Rose is handling his Masters playoff defeat well

an hour ago
Masters 2017an hour ago

Golf Digest Podcast: Discussing Sergio Garcia's Masters victory on the drive from Augusta to Atlanta

By
Sergio Garcia blows kisses to the fans as he celebrates defeating Justin Rose in a one-hole playoff on the 18th green on Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/TNS via Getty Images)
Charlotte Observer
Sergio Garcia blows kisses to the fans as he celebrates defeating Justin Rose in a one-hole playoff on the 18th green on Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/TNS via Getty Images)

I'd add a dateline, but it was a moving target as Sam Weinman and I sped west on I-20 from Augusta to Atlanta International Airport on Monday morning. And as we drove, we decided to record our conversation about the thrilling Masters we had seen finish up just hours before.

Somewhere, Sergio Garcia was in possession of a green jacket. And there was so much to talk about.

Related: Catch up on all the Golf Digest Podcasts

Why was this the week Garcia finally broke through at a major? What was the biggest surprise of the weekend? And would we make it to our flight in time? Here’s our recap of the year’s first major, with a breakdown of topics:

3:20 . . . Why we doubted Sergio Garcia all week (Whoops).

4:45 . . . Is Sergio Garcia a Hall of Famer?

9:30 . . . What makes Augusta National so great -- especially on Sundays.

13:15 . . . Dustin Johnson's strange, disappointing week.

17:05 . . . Were the patrons rooting against Justin Rose?

21:15 . . . The tour pros who didn't think Sergio could win the Masters.

27:50 . . . Why winning a major is never a certainty -- no matter how talented a player is.

31:05 . . . Will Sergio stop by our office putting green for a contest?

34:30 . . . Was Tiger Woods missed at the Masters?

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopMasters 2017: Here's what we hope Jim Nantz say…
    The Loop2017 Masters Sunday final-round tee times
    The LoopFantasy Golf Podcast: Will Dustin Johnson get to No…