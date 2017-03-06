NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 02: Golfer David Feherty attends the NBCUniversal Press Junket at the Four Seasons Hotel New York on March 2, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Podcast

Golf Digest Podcast: David Feherty on Phil Mickelson's brain, Spring Break trips he can't remember and the infamous "Fartgate" with Tiger Woods

12 minutes ago
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 03: A general view of the main leader board in the media centre shows that Tiger Woods of the USA withdraws before his second round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on February 3, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Fake News

The Onion’s fake news on Tiger Woods in 2014 rings true in 2017

21 minutes ago
week-in-instagrams-20170306.jpg
Social Media

The Week In Instagrams: 03-06-2017

31 minutes ago
Podcast12 minutes ago

Golf Digest Podcast: David Feherty on Phil Mickelson's brain, Spring Break trips he can't remember and the infamous "Fartgate" with Tiger Woods

By
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 02: Golfer David Feherty attends the NBCUniversal Press Junket at the Four Seasons Hotel New York on March 2, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 02: Golfer David Feherty attends the NBCUniversal Press Junket at the Four Seasons Hotel New York on March 2, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

For the past two decades, David Feherty has been golf's undisputed funniest TV personality. But for the past six years, he's also provided fans with arguably the game's best and most insightful interviews.

None of that is changing in 2017 as Feherty continues in his role as analyst and on-course reporter for NBC, and his eponymous TV show begins its seventh season on Golf Channel on Monday night at 9 p.m. And the much-talked-about first episode, a two-part sit-down with Phil Mickelson, even left the show's loquacious host speechless at times.

"I was like a goldfish for half the interview, basically, with a mouth like a Cheerio," Feherty said when we caught up with him in NYC.

David had plenty to say in our chat, though, as we touched on a wide variety of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

13:28: His dream list of guests for future episodes of Feherty.

19:25: The (surprising) Winter Olympics sport he hopes to get to cover.

21:31: What he made of Johnny Miller's comments concerning Rickie Fowler.

24:12: The first time he played -- and partied -- with John Daly.

27:53: The real story behind the infamous "Fartgate" with Tiger Woods.

Our editors also answer a couple questions from listeners regarding whether the USGA will ever roll back the ball and what the right age is to introduce a kid to golf. Have a listen:

RELATED: Why David Feherty hasn't pursued Tiger Woods (yet)

Subscribe to the Golf Digest Podcast on iTunes

Listen to the Golf Digest Podcast on TuneIn

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopPodcast: Golf World's cover story on David Fehe…
    The LoopDavid Feherty explains why he hasn't pursued Ti…
    The LoopYou have to hear Phil Mickelson's story involvi…