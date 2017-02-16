movie.png
News & Tours

We're not sure what to make of this trailer for an upcoming golf movie

an hour ago
phil-mickelson-eagle-1-20170216.png
Phil being Phil

Phil Mickelson's back to doing Phil Mickelson things: Watch his chip-in eagle to grab the lead

2 hours ago
170216-bouchard-date-th.png
Tenuous Golf Connections

Guy who won that Super Bowl Twitter bet to go on a date with Genie Bouchard is a huge Tiger Woods fan

4 hours ago
Podcast7 hours ago

Golf Digest Podcast: Bubba Watson on dealing with the haters, and now, listener call-ins!

By
SCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 03: Bubba Watson reacts after making his birdie putt on the 16th green during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 3, 2017 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Jared C. Tilton
Few golfers incite more reaction than Bubba Watson, whether it's awe at his otherworldly talent, amusement at his quirky sense of humor, or occasional puzzlement. All of these elements make Watson a lightning rod for admirers and critics on social media.

On this week's Golf Digest Podcast, Watson, defending his title in the Genesis Open, talks with Ashley Mayo about how he deals with negative energy that occasionally flows in his direction.

"You cant read too much into it. Is it hate or is it jealousy?" Watson asks. "I don't have hate toward anyone in the world, but we all wake up on the wrong side of the bed."

Watson's interview is the featured element of this week's show, but first we introduce a new segment of responding to listener calls, where we touch on whether golf on TV has too many commercials, how to stay sharp in the winter, and whether beer really helps your game. If you want to be part of the show, you can call in with your questions at 212-286-1812 and we'll likely respond on air.

Among the highlights of this week's podcast:

1:45: What makes a worthwhile golf broadcast

5:45 How to keep your game sharp in the winter while living in the city

10:00 Does playing after a few beers actually help your game?

15:13 Bubba Watson on defending his Genesis Open title

16:54 Watson on his love of high-tops

19:27 Watson on dealing with social media haters

22:10: Watson on the most fun celebrity he's played with

