170505-gator-fight-th.png
Wildlife

Golf course gator fight leads to one of the funniest conversations of the year

40 minutes ago
170505-morgan-stanley.png
Grow The Game

The Players in Times Square? Why TPC Sawgrass won't be the loudest place to watch golf next week

2 hours ago
Nullarbor Links 1
Travel

Meet the 850-mile Nullarbor Links, the longest golf course in the world

2 hours ago
Wildlife40 minutes ago

Golf course gator fight leads to one of the funniest conversations of the year

By

What would you do if you saw two gators fighting on a golf course? Would you run to safety? Probably. Would you get really close and take a video? Probably not. Would you play through? Definitely not.

Unless you're PGA Tour pro Cody Gribble. Or this guy.

We're not sure who the brave (stupid?) golfer narrating this video shared by our friends at Barstool Sports is, but he's certainly not as scared of these reptiles as we would be. Check it out:

Loading

View on Instagram

It seems like his playing partners didn't feel the same way, thus leading to one of the funniest exchanges we've heard on a golf course this year.

Friend: "You wanna come back and play this hole?"

Narrator: "Nah, we can go ahead and tee off."

Friend: "Are you serious?!"

That's what we want to know.

RELATED: Watch a gator scare the living daylights out of an NHL All-Star

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection

    Related
    The LoopObvious PSA of the day: Stay away from king cobra s…
    The LoopWatch two gators get into a fight on a North Caroli…
    The LoopWatch a giant gator carry a big fish in its mouth a…