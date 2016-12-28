AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Jordan Spieth of the United States reacts after hitting his tee shot into the water on the 12th hole during the final round of the 2016 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2016 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
December 28, 2016

Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods marathon on his birthday

13 Apr 1997: Tiger Woods of the USA celebrates after sinking a 4 feet putt to win the US Masters at Augusta, Georgia. Woods won the tournament with a record low score of 18 under par. \ Mandatory Credit: Stephen Munday /Allsport
Getty Images
13 Apr 1997: Tiger Woods of the USA celebrates after sinking a 4 feet putt to win the US Masters at Augusta, Georgia. Woods won the tournament with a record low score of 18 under par. \ Mandatory Credit: Stephen Munday /Allsport

For fans of Tiger Woods, it truly is the most wonderful time of the year.

To celebrate his 41st birthday on Friday, the Golf Channel will dedicate 15 hours of programming to Woods. The marathon kicks off with a documentary on Tiger, following with hour-highlight packages from each of his 14 major championship victories.

It's an interesting format, working back from the PGA Championship to the Masters in chronological order. Meaning the event kicks off with Tiger vs. Sergio at Medinah...

With Woods lapping the field at Pebble Beach serving as an afternoon snack...

Finished off with Tiger's fourth green jacket...

So much for hanging out with friends and family before New Year's Eve.

